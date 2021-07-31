COLUMBUS, Kan. — Columbus School District voters will be asked Tuesday to approve a $14.75 million bond issue for renovation work, safety upgrades, cost-saving initiatives and building maintenance projects.
The bond issue would cover the construction of four new classrooms that would double as a storm shelter in the high school and remodel the seventh grade wing at the existing high school campus. The storm shelter will have space for 761 occupants.
Brian Smith, superintendent of schools, said the upgrades would assist with staffing efficiency and cost savings. The current seventh and eighth graders are bused to the high school for elective classes and are familiar with the campus.
“The reason we’re looking at that is because teachers are certified (in grades) 7-12 at the secondary level, so you can become a lot more efficient, as far as we could probably reduce staffing as we move forward when people leave and retire,” he said. “There will be positions we won’t have to fill, and we could save money there.”
Students in fourth through eighth grade on the Central Elementary and Junior High School campus must go outside in between their class periods, which is a safety concern and a waste of energy savings, Smith said. The bond issue would help enclose some of the existing buildings on the Central campus, and then everything would be connected with a system of hallways.
After the high school campus is completed, the Central campus would undergo renovations including new classrooms and connectors, storm shelters, a cafeteria and kitchen, a media center and more. Highland Elementary would remain open until construction is finished at Central Elementary and Junior High School. The Central campus would then house second and sixth grade.
“The Highland building would close,” Smith said. “That would leave us with three campuses and buildings. We would have a pre-K through first grade in our early childhood center, a second through sixth grade campus and then a seventh through 12th grade campus.”
“If we’re just closing Highland, it would save us $18,000 in our electric and gas bills, based on figures from the 2019-2020 school year,” Smith said. “Plus, energy costs are going to go up I believe 10% this year. I think we’ll save roughly $20,000 in energy costs alone, and then we’ll have more energy-efficient buildings.”
School districts in Kansas are authorized to levy property taxes for selected funds. Property taxes for these funds are computed using a mill rate.
One mill is one dollar of property tax levied against $1,000 of assessed valuation. The current mill levy for homeowners in the Columbus School District 43.759 mills, and the bond issue would increase the total school levy by at least 9.50 mills.
“Right now, we’re still working on our budget, but the most the mill levy would be is 54.054 mills,” Smith said. “We may bring it down a little.”
If approved, the bond issue would cost the owner of a $100,000 home approximately an additional $109 annually, according to district data.
The measure requires a simple majority to pass, Smith said. The bond would expire in 25 years and has an average interest rate of 2.50%.
“The last school bond was passed in 1984,” Smith said. “There’s only a handful of districts in the state of Kansas that have gone longer between bonds being passed.”
