A Southeast Kansas woman was killed after a train struck an unoccupied vehicle, which then struck her, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported.
The accident happened at 6:19 p.m. Friday on Oak Road in Asbury in Jasper County.
Cathy A. Windle, 70, of Columbus, Kansas, was identified as a pedestrian at the scene where an eastbound car had stopped on the railroad tracks. No driver was listed for the unoccupied vehicle, according to the highway patrol.
A northbound Kansas City Southern train struck the car, a 1999 Oldsmobile 88, which then struck Windle.
She was pronounced dead at the scene at 6:45 p.m. by Jasper Coroner Randy Nace and her body was taken to Derfelt Funeral Home in Columbus, Kansas.
