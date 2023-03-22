A touring group from the Harvard of comedy schools will share a special show Friday about love and relationships.
"The Second City Swipes Right: An Incomplete Guide to the Ultimate Date Night" will feature an in-depth look at love, from the first kiss to marriage, and perhaps a breakup. It will feature plenty of opportunities for improv and audience participation.
The touring group features six actors in The Second City's program, including Cat Savage.
The program, based in Chicago, has a more than 60-year history of producing comedic actors. Its list of famous stars spans generations, including Alan Alda, Ed Asner, Joan Rivers, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Mike Myers, Tina Fey, Rachel Dratch, Amy Poehler, Jason Sudeikis, Keegan-Michael Key and Aidy Bryant.
Virtually all of the members from the first formative seasons of "Saturday Night Live," including Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Gilda Radner and John Belushi, are alumni of the program, and others such as Catherine O'Hara, Eugene Levy and John Candy were featured in "SCTV," a televised show it produced.
However, the program also features a cavalcade of performers who don't have stardom as their first priority. Part of the draw is the program's emphasis on improv, Savage said. In addition to performing, she also teaches some of the program's classes.
While she didn't study drama in college, the focus on improv has made her a better actor, Savage said.
"Because you don't know what is going to happen next, you have to be listening. That is nonnegotiable," Savage said. "In scripted acting, you can think about your next action, but when you learn how to act through improv, where listening to your partner is built in, it becomes a simplified but powerful approach to acting."
"The Second City Swipes Right" is guided by scripted events and actions that tackle dating and relationships at all of their stages, but it features plenty of moments for the energetic cast to riff, play and take audience suggestions.
Savage said this group has come together to be a particularly playful and goofy cast.
"We tend to love our audiences," Savage said. "We like that interaction a lot."
