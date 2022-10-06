The Honors Lecture Series at Missouri Southern State University will present “An Evening of Words and Pictures with Bill Sienkiewicz” at 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 13, in Plaster Hall’s Cornell Auditorium.
Sienkiewicz is an award-winning comics artist and author. His work has been featured in such Marvel titles as “New Mutants,” “Moon Knight” and “Elektra: Assassin.” He recently created artwork used in posters and marketing for the 2022 film “The Batman.”
The presentation is free and open to the public. It will include a question-and-answer session immediately following. The artist will also have copies of his sketchbook for sale.
