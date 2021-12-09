Commencement ceremonies at area colleges and universities will once again be adapted for the safety and health of participants due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The 77th commencement ceremony at Missouri Southern State University will be offered as a walk-through celebration on Saturday in the Leggett & Platt Athletic Center. Graduates have been invited to sign up to participate in sessions from 10 a.m. to noon, or 1:30 to 3:30 p.m.
The fall ceremony will recognize 348 graduates, including 14 international students from 11 countries. Graduates will receive 382 undergraduate degrees, 48 associate degrees and 33 master’s degrees. Additionally, 108 students earned 147 certificates.
The walk-through will last approximately 15-20 minutes. Along the path, graduates will see special video presentations from faculty and staff, information about the conferring of degrees and the turning of the tassel, and a performance of Missouri Southern’s “Alma Mater.”
Graduates may bring up to eight guests. Masks or face coverings will be required for all, although they can be removed for individual photos after graduates have crossed the stage.
The morning and afternoon sessions will be streamed live. KGCS-TV will also offer a live telecast of the ceremonies.
More than 600 students will be awarded degrees during commencement at Pittsburg (Kansas) State University. Ceremonies will be held at 3:30 p.m. Friday for the College of Technology, 5 p.m. for the Kelce College of Business, 6:30 p.m. for the College of Arts & Sciences and 8 p.m. for the College of Education. Each ceremony will include both undergraduate and graduate degree candidates.
All ceremonies will take place in the John Lance Arena of the Garfield Weede Building so that graduates and their guests may practice social distancing.
Each graduate may register up to six guests, who must have tickets. Graduates will walk in the processional to the stage and hear their name being announced, and their six guests may accompany them in the processional for photographs and video. Additional non-ticketed guests may attend and sit in the arena.
All ceremonies will be livestreamed at pittstate.tv.
PSU President Steve Scott said the fall class of 2021 deserves credit for patience and flexibility during uncertain times over the past two academic years.
“The grit and determination they each demonstrated to complete their college degree shows great character,” he said in a statement.
Crowder College will host a walk-through commencement ceremony from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Dec. 18, at the Bob Sneller Gymnasium on the Neosho campus. Masks are recommended, and graduates are encouraged to bring no more than eight guests.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.