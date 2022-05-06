Missouri Southern State University will hold two spring commencement ceremonies on Saturday, May 14, at the Leggett & Platt Athletic Center.
A ceremony at 10 a.m. will be staged for graduates of the College of Business and College of Education. A 2 p.m. ceremony will be for graduates of the College of Arts and Sciences and College of Health Sciences, as well as students with a general studies degree.
There is no limit on the number of guests who may attend. Masks are not required.
KGCS-TV will offer a live telecast and stream of the ceremonies.
• Pittsburg (Kansas) State University will hold multiple commencement ceremonies for spring graduates on Friday and Saturday, May 13-14, at the Robert W. Plaster Center and Garfield W. Weede Physical Education Building, 1701 S. Homer St.
Friday, May 13, will feature ceremonies at 2 p.m. for the College of Technology programs of automotive technology, School of Construction, and graphics and imaging technologies; at 3:30 p.m. for the College of Technology programs of engineering technology, and technology and workforce learning; at 5 p.m. for the Kelce College of Business; at 6:30 p.m. for the College of Education programs of family and consumer sciences, health, human performance and recreation, and psychology and counseling; and at 8 p.m. for the College of Education program of teaching and leadership.
Saturday, May 14, will feature ceremonies at 9 a.m. for the College of Arts and Sciences programs of art, communication, English and modern languages, general studies, history, philosophy and social sciences, integrated studies and music; and at 10:30 a.m. for the College of Arts and Sciences programs of biology, chemistry, mathematics, School of Nursing and physics.
Each ceremony will include both undergraduate and graduate degree candidates.
• Crowder College will hold commencement ceremonies on Friday and Saturday, May 13-14, in Bob Sneller Gymnasium on the Neosho campus. Almost 600 students applied to graduate with a degree or certificate this semester.
The ceremony for nursing graduates will take place at 7 p.m. Friday, May 13. The ceremony for graduates of the general studies, agriculture and veterinary technology programs will take place at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 14. The ceremony for graduates of all other degree and certificate programs will take place at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 14.
Graduate Kristi May will be the featured speaker at both Saturday ceremonies.
• KCU Joplin will hold commencement at 11 a.m. Sunday at MSSU's Leggett & Platt Athletic Center. It will take place without COVID-19 restrictions such as masking, social distancing or guest restrictions. The ceremony marks the final step before the new doctors head to their residencies throughout the country.
• Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College in Miami will hold commencement at 7 p.m. Thursday, May 12, at Red Robertson Field.
• Ozark Christian College in Joplin will hold commencement at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 14, at its Multipurpose Building. Watch a livestream at occ.edu/commencement.
• Cottey College in Nevada will hold commencement at 10 a.m. Sunday, May 15, in Hinkhouse Gymnasium. The speaker is Amity Bryson, class of 1993 and chair of the School of Performing Arts at Avila University in Kansas City.
• Labette Community College will hold commencement on Friday, May 13, at the Forest Park Seaton Family Pavilion, located at 13th and Broadway in Parsons, Kansas. In case of inclement weather, the ceremony will be moved indoors to the Parsons Municipal Auditorium.
