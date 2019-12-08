Commencement set at MSSU, PSU, Crowder

Winter commencement for Missouri Southern State University is set for 10 a.m. Saturday in the Leggett & Platt Athletic Center.
The graduating class includes 411 students receiving 452 undergraduate degrees and 58 associate degrees, as well as 31 students receiving graduate degrees. The class also includes 28 international students from 14 countries.
Jeff Taylor, a 2006 graduate of Missouri Southern, will be the keynote speaker. A pitcher and first baseman for the Lions for three seasons, he was drafted by the Washington Nationals in 2005. He later worked as an administrator for Mid-America Surgery Institute and as chief operating officer for Belton Regional Medical Center.
In 2016, Taylor was appointed chief operating officer of Menorah Medical Center in the Kansas City area. He also is a member of the advisory board for Missouri Southern’s Gipson Center for Healthcare Leadership.
KGCS-TV will provide live coverage of the ceremony, which will also be rebroadcast at 7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15.
Crowder
Commencement at Crowder College will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday in the Bob Sneller Gymnasium on the Neosho campus.
A rehearsal and reception conducted by the Crowder College Foundation will be at 2 p.m. Thursday in the Wright Conference Center inside Farber Hall. All graduates are encouraged to attend.
PSU
Pittsburg (Kansas) State University will conduct commencement in two ceremonies on Friday in the Garfield W. Weede Physical Education Building, 1701 S. Homer St.
A ceremony for graduates of the College of Arts and Sciences and the Kelce College of Business will begin at 5 p.m. That will be followed at 8 p.m. with a ceremony for graduates of the College of Education and the College of Technology.
Both will be streamed live online at pittstate.tv.
