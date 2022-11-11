A public comment period opened Friday for amendments to the Transportation Improvement Program assembled by the Joplin Area Transportation Study Organization.
The comment period will last a week on two projects proposed by the Missouri Department of Transportation. The projects are striping upgrades on Interstate 44.
One is listed at a cost of $395,000 to update striping on I-44 from the Oklahoma state line to east of Prigmor Avenue in Joplin, and on I-49 from I-44 west junction in Joplin to Highway 175.
The second project is an extension of that project that will cost $792,0000 to update striping on I-44 from near Prigmor Avenue to Highway 360 in Greene County, for a section in Webster County, and on Interstate 49 from Highway 175 in Newton County to Route EE near Pineville.
The project details can be read at http://www.joplinmo.org/DocumentCenter/View/11030/TIP-amendments-2pdf before commenting.
Comments must be submitted by noon Friday, Nov. 18.
Comments on the amendments can be submitted to Troy Bolander by e-mail at tbolande@joplinmo.org.
Those in need of disability related auxiliary aids or services may contact the city of Joplin’s ADA Coordinator at 624-0820, Ext. 210, or the city clerk’s Office at 624-0820, Ext. 220.
