A yearlong celebration season for Joplin's 150th birthday was agreed upon Tuesday by the Joplin Celebration Commission.
Members voted to declare September 2022 until September 2023 the time period during which events and activities could be held celebrating the city's sesquicentennial. The actual anniversary of the city's founding is March 23, 2023.
The celebration commission was impaneled three months ago to plan and endorse activities for a number of observances in upcoming years including the Missouri bicentennial in 2021, and the U.S. sestercentennial (250th birthday) and Route 66 centennial, both in 2026.
In Tuesday's discussion, the commission discussed whether the observance of Joplin's anniversary should stretch for three months, six months or a year. Wally Bloss, of Pro Musica, suggested a year bookended by large events staged for the kickoff and the culmination.
Member Jill Sullivan, director of the Post Art Library, questioned whether a year would be too long.
Bloss said a year would allow local organizations that hold annual events to incorporate the celebration if they chose.
Diane Reid Adams, a City Council member, said the group had previously discussed getting schoolchildren involved, and the celebration period should include months when schools are in session to do that.
Frank Leto, publisher of The Joplin Globe, said the newspaper could publish a story on a topic of Joplin history each month that could be used as a teaching aid for pupils.
Joplin's centennial celebration in 1973 included parades, pageants, concerts, contests, tournaments and shows culminating with a centennial picnic and carnival on the Fourth of July that year. The 125th anniversary in 1998 kicked off two days before the March 23 anniversary and ran through October with parties, a space exhibit and science fair, a time capsule dedication at Spiva Park, a hot air balloon rally and culminated in October with a "Dining on Memories" banquet downtown.
Many of the activities of those anniversaries focused on Joplin's start as a lead and zinc mining district.
Resident Betty Smith wanted churches and other organizations to be included among those who could hold or contribute to anniversary events. She brought a book that was published in observance of the Unity Missionary Baptist Church for commissioners to view as an example of how anniversary observances can bring forth little-known or unknown history of a community.
Such activities were included in past anniversary events. The 125th celebration kicked off with a church-centered theme. There was a gospel sing at Ozark Christian College, recognition of all local ministers, and commemorative church services.
Commission member Mike Crumbliss proposed the one-year celebration period to incorporate a school year before and a full summer after the March 23 date, and that motion was approved.
In the loop
Community historian Brad Belk and Joplin Convention and Visitors Bureau director Patrick Tuttle are advisers to the Joplin Celebration Commission.
