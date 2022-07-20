TOPEKA, Kan. — The 11th Judicial District Nominating Commission will meet by telephone at 2:30 p.m. Thursday to discuss the nomination process to fill a new district magistrate judge position in Crawford County.
The meeting is open to the public. To listen, call 1-866-705-2554 and enter the guest passcode, 895421#.
The 11th Judicial District is composed of Cherokee, Crawford and Labette counties. The 11th Judicial District Nominating Commission consists of Justice Evelyn Wilson as the nonvoting chair; Sara Beezley, of Pittsburg; James Cook, of Parsons; William Shane Adamson, of Parsons; John Lehman, of Girard; Oliver Lynch, of Baxter Springs; and Angela Rippel, of Scammon.
A nominee for district magistrate judge must be a resident of Crawford County at the time of taking office and while holding office; a graduate of a high school, secondary school or the equivalent; and either a lawyer admitted to practice in Kansas or able to pass an examination to become certified within 18 months.
The nominating commission seeks nominations and then meets to interview nominees. Interviews are open to the public. The commission will then appoint a district magistrate judge.
After serving one year in office, a new judge must stand for a retention vote in the next general election to remain in the position. If retained, the incumbent will serve a four-year term.
