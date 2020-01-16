CARTHAGE, Mo. — The graves of more than 40 people who likely had no family and were buried as paupers will now receive county care.
Jasper County Commissioner Darieus Adams said the county, after determining the exact boundaries of the property, will start mowing and otherwise maintaining a century-old paupers' cemetery on Oak Hill Road on the west side of Carthage.
Adams said the paperwork provided to the county in December by Clyde Hood, a member of the Jasper County Cemetery Preservation Committee, proves that the county owns the half-acre property at the northern edge of the Oak Hill Cemetery. Dozens of people were buried there as far back as the late 1800s and early 1900s.
According to documents, the cemetery measures 167 feet by 146 feet and was called the Jasper County Cemetery.
Hood, Helen Hunter, Marjorie Bull and others on the Cemetery Preservation Committee say at least 41 people have been identified as buried there, but it’s possible there are others whose names have been lost to time.
“I’m just thrilled ... that they’re going to maintain it,” Bull said this week.
Adams said the county had mowed the cemetery for a short time in 2015, but someone told the crew to leave. Commissioners decided they didn’t have clear enough documentation of cemetery ownership and ceased the maintenance work.
Waco Title Co. conducted a title search for the county in 2015, but it suggested the property probably was part of Oak Hill Cemetery. Hood said confusion over the name of the cemetery caused that search to fail.
Bull said she made a mistake while researching the property in 2015 and thought the Jasper County Cemetery was called Woodlawn Cemetery, a name which was actually given to a proposed cemetery west of Carthage.
On Dec. 17, Hood presented the county with a file of documents related to Carthage businessman John A. Carter, who bought the land that would become Oak Hill Cemetery back in 1904.
Carter is probably best known for donating the land on the east side of town that became Carter Park.
According to legal documents Hood uncovered and presented to the commission, Carter died in 1913 and passed his holdings to his son, John Carter, who sold a half-acre on the north end of what would become Oak Hill Cemetery to the county to serve as a paupers' cemetery. The county paid $100 for the land.
“It was several hundred feet north of Oak Hill Cemetery and was to be known as Jasper County Cemetery,” Hood said in December. “Over the next several decades John Carter expanded Oak Hill Cemetery to the point that it abutted Jasper County Cemetery.
“John Carter died in 1963. The Bank of Carthage was executor of the estate. In the inventory and appraisal of the estate, it declares specifically the land sold to Jasper County is not included in Oak Hill Cemetery.”
Adams said the commissioners were able to confirm Hood’s findings under the name Jasper County Cemetery and the fact that the county does own the half-acre cemetery.
