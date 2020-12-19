A residents’ committee that monitors and reports on the spending of the city of Joplin’s special sales tax revenue has called for the City Council to put a use tax question on the ballot again.
“The tax is currently being collected by the state, but we are not receiving our portion because we haven’t passed the use tax as a community,” said Morris Glaze, a former council member who serves as the chairman of the Capital Improvements Sales Tax Oversight Committee.
Glaze said six of the committee’s members who attended a quarterly meeting in November agreed to make the recommendation. There are nine people on the panel; three were absent from that meeting.
The council was told of the recommendation at its Dec. 7 meeting when a semiannual report of the committee was given on the status of spending of the sales tax funds.
The council did not comment on the recommendation then. Globe efforts to reach Mayor Ryan Stanley for comment were unsuccessful.
A use tax would be collected on sales by online retailers who do not have a presence in Missouri. It would be in the same amount as the local sales tax, which now is 3.125% since the addition of a half-cent tax that started April 1 to close out the Joplin Police and Firemen’s Pension Fund.
In November, the City Council identified six priorities on which it wanted City Manager Nick Edwards and city staff to work. Those were derived from a listening tour and a survey conducted by Edwards, who asked residents to identify the city’s strengths and weaknesses.
At the top of the priority list is work to address declining neighborhoods.
Edwards told the council that the city needs more revenue to provide services and improvements at the levels residents need and expect. Edwards said at the Nov. 30 session that he would develop action plans with city staff and identify sources to pay for those costs. A use tax is one potential source that was mentioned at the meeting.
Cities such as Joplin that want a use tax have asked the Missouri Municipal League to work with the state Legislature to get a state law passed that would require the collection by out-of-state internet sellers.
Richard Sheets, deputy director of the Missouri Municipal League, said that a bill has been reintroduced in the Missouri House and Senate that would require internet sellers that do not have physical presence in Missouri to start remitting state and local use taxes on their sales. He said it is similar to last year’s bill but there has been work done to resolve some questions about the proposal, such as how to handle credit card transactions.
In addition, two prefiled stand-alone bills would change the wording in the ballot language to make a ballot question easier for voters to understand if cities and counties submitted it to election. Use tax is not an easily understood subject, and Sheets said unclear wording in the approved ballot language has been a problem for voters.
The next legislative session session starts Jan. 6.
“I think we made a little bit of progress in the Senate” in terms of obtaining support for the main bill, Sheets said. “We still have some work in the House. There are still those who are still opposed to the tax.
“It is a priority for the governor. It is a priority with speaker pro tem of the Senate. They understand the importance of passing an internet sales bill.”
Another challenge to passing the bill has been the attachments of unpopular amendments that prevent the bills from advancing.
“That’s really the problem we’re having,” Sheets said. “We do have some problem on the tax, but the big problem is those who want to attach things to the bills.
“I think this a good year to pass the legislation because it is not an election year. But what has complicated it is the COVID-19 pandemic because of access (to the Capitol Building) and how they are going to operate. The Senate has small hearing rooms” that make it difficult to have social distancing among hearing participants in the age of COVID-19.
“We’ve been and others have been in communication with the governor and the Senate leadership all through the summer,” Sheets said. “We need to work on the House of Representatives. We worked out the kinks (with the bill last year). I think the bill looks pretty good. So we are starting in a good place,” Sheets said.
Joplin voters turned down a ballot question in 2018 that would have required online sellers outside the state to collect a use tax in the same amount as the sales tax paid on goods purchased in local stores.
In 2013, voters approved a local use tax limited to titled property such as motor vehicles. A Missouri Supreme Court decision in 2012 stopped the practice of cities and counties collecting local sales tax on things such as cars, trucks, boats and travel trailers bought in another state.
City officials have said in past discussions that a use tax provides the city revenue lost in local sales tax to nontaxed internet sales. They also said a use tax helps level the playing field between local brick and mortar stores, which have to collect sales tax, and online out-of-state sellers that do not have to collect the tax.
A number of stores have closed in the last few years citing competition from tax-free online retailers. One of those was Radio Shack, which had operated in Joplin since 1968 before the last local store closed in 2018.
Retailers including the operator of Northpark Mall have endorsed a local use tax. Vision Joplin 2022 previously estimated the city lost about $1.2 million in revenue annually to online transactions based on state figures.
