From Gorgeous George to Garth Brooks, countless performers and athletes have appeared at Joplin’s Memorial Hall along with circuses, trade shows, rodeos and a multitude of others over nearly a hundred years.
On Thursday, a newly formed Memorial Hall Citizens Committee got acquainted by talking about their memories of the city-owned auditorium dedicated to war veterans.
Those stories demonstrate the hall’s importance as a community gathering place, a message that the committee will be asked to take to the community, said City Manager Nick Edwards.
The committee was appointed by the Joplin City Council to learn and convey information about an April 5 bond issue proposal by the city government to issue bonds of up to $30 million to repair, enlarge and repurpose the hall.
Leslie Haase, the city’s finance director, said property taxes would be assessed to pay off the bonds. The ballot measure would require a 57.14% majority rather than a simple majority to pass.
A feasibility study conducted last year by SFS Architecture of Kansas City concluded that the hall could be redesigned to fit a number of functions including theater performances for audiences of up to 1,700, banquets and meeting spaces, recreation and exercise classes.
Dustin Parker, sports medicine director at Mercy Hospital Joplin and a member of the Parks and Recreation Board, told about an adult dodgeball league that played at Memorial Hall about a dozen years ago.
“You talk about a bunch of grown men acting like kids,” he said, laughing along with other members of the committee. “It made me have a lot more respect for (sports) officials. ... But it was a lot of fun. A lot of good memories.”
Mark Thomas, an analyst with Wyndham Worldwide, named numerous concerts held at the hall when he, as a member of Joplin Jaycees, oversaw ticket sales from 1980 until 1991. There was Jefferson Starship, Garth Brooks, Reba McEntire, just to name a few. His childhood memories include visiting the former Board of Realtors Home Show that was held in the hall, where Dancing Waters and performers such as the Foggy River Boys entertained throngs that packed the auditorium.
Fred Palmer, a Joplin native employed by the Social Security Administration, talked about the former high school dance held there, called the Snowball, along with attending basketball games, and taking his father, a former boxer, to boxing matches.
Sharon Beshore, president of the Harry M. Cornell Arts & Entertainment Complex that is being built next to Memorial Hall, said that while Memorial Hall has need for repair, “We feel it has great bones and is such an asset to the community.”
Warren Turner, retired baseball coach at Missouri Southern State University and past commander of American Legion Post No. 13, remembered attending Golden Glove bouts and professional wrestling matches with stars such as “Gorgeous George” and “Wild” Red Berry at the hall.
And while all those memories are fun to recount, there is a more somber mission for the hall that was emphasized by Turner. It commemorates Joplin’s war dead.
“On those walls in Memorial Hall are the monuments that list the names of people who gave their lives so we in Joplin can have the freedom to meet in these places. We can’t forget those people,” Turner said.
The monuments memorialize those from Joplin who served in the Spanish American War and who died in World War I with a plaque in tribute to those who lost their lives in the Civil War. Local heroes who died in World War II, the Korean and the Vietnam conflicts are memorialized on stone monuments that stand outside the hall.
It is proposed, if voters approve the ballot measure, that Eighth Street between Joplin and Wall avenues in front of the hall would be vacated and a public plaza built to display the monuments as a more prominent commemoration.
Turner said of the ballot question, “If we don’t pass this, we will be letting those people down.”
Richard Russell, another past commander of the Legion post as well as a former Joplin councilman and mayor, said some of those listed on the memorials were only 18 or 19 years old when they were killed, “so we never want to forget the veterans.”
Legion veterans promoted a bond issue that originally was approved by Joplin voters to build Memorial Hall in 1924. The hall was listed this year on the National Register of Historic Places.
The committee composed of Joplin residents will meet two to three times a month with city staff to learn the details of the current proposal and to speak about the effort to local groups and organizations.
