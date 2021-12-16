Joplin, MO (64801)

Today

Rain showers early becoming a steady light rain for the afternoon. Thunder possible. High 58F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Showers early, then cloudy overnight. Thunder possible. Low near 35F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.