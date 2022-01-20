While members of a campaign committee said they knew they have a tough task ahead, they got their first taste Thursday of specific challenges they will face when asking for new property taxes for renovating Memorial Hall.
Members of the Memorial Hall Citizens Committee on Thursday got a look at a presentation explaining the ballot question placed on the April 5 ballot. Afterward, they asked questions and raised arguments they have already heard, and believe they will hear, from the public.
A co-chairman of the committee said that members feel like they can make a good case for the measure in answering those questions.
“This is something that is important to veterans, and that will be a real key for us,” said Bob Harrington, who is also commander of American Legion Post 13. “The more who get out there, sell the concept and talk to their friends and family, that will be important.”
The ballot question will ask for the approval to issue up to $30 million in bonds to renovate and expand the building. The bonds would be repaid over 20 years using revenues from a property tax increase of 29 cents per $100 assessed valuation, as well as additional increases to personal property taxes.
Because it involves indebtedness and because a 57.14% supermajority will be required for passage, committee members know the campaign will be challenging.
Thursday’s meeting dealt with the content of the presentation, as well as other areas of communication and messaging. Currently in a draft form, the presentation is intended for speakers to use when talking about the bond issue with community groups.
The draft covered the history of the hall built 100 years ago as a war memorial for veterans and featured as a community meeting space, concert hall, event center and more. It also covered the plans for renovating and expanding the hall with an annex on the west side of the building.
After the draft was shown, committee members voiced questions over parking and maintenance:
• The Cornell Arts and Entertainment Complex being built by Connect2Culture has occupied space formerly used as a parking lot for the hall, thus reducing the number of parking spaces currently available.
• Memorial Hall is currently closed because the building’s condition has deteriorated. Part of the roof collapsed in 2020, and foundation settlement has damaged the northeast corner and exterior wall, where the building’s elevator is.
City Finance Director Leslie Haase said those concerns were anticipated — while the presentation focuses on the bond, speakers will need to be prepared to answer those questions. Additionally, speakers may also handle questions about a renovated hall’s potential for creating a revenue stream.
Much like the campaign for Proposition Action, a recently passed use tax, “we wanted to focus on what has been and what we’ll do,” Haase said.
The city is developing a plan for parking, Harrington said. and an engineering survey, which highlighted the hall’s “good bones,” pointed out that its problems stem from concrete poured 100 years ago.
Committee member Jhan Hurn said having answers is critical because speakers at presentations won’t be the only one answering questions.
“We are all going to be getting a lot of those questions, and we have to know how to answer those, or we’ll wind up creating ‘no’ votes and misunderstanding,” Hurn said.
