CARTHAGE, Mo. — Carthage officials tentatively decided how to divide the $5 million earmarked in January for improvements to Carthage parks by the McCune-Brooks Regional Hospital Trust at the City Council’s Public Services Committee meeting Nov. 23.
City Administrator Greg Dagnan said the city’s engineer estimated it would cost $1.5 million to build or remodel the bathrooms in each of the five parks, leaving about $3.5 million for other parks improvements.
The committee then decided to budget $2.5 million for new playground structures, leaving $1 million for emergencies and unexpected costs.
Dagnan asked for the committee’s direction after learning from the company Play and Park Structures that a proposed destination playground for Municipal Park would cost about $879,000.
“I have talked with the Play and Park people quite a bit. They are on board with us, they understand that this committee is the first step in making a decision,” Dagnan said. “They have put everything on pause until we can figure out what we want to do. I want to remind the committee that we have five parks that we think we need play structures.”
Dagnan said Play and Park Structures, based in Tennessee, was on the Missouri state bid program and could likely provide the best price under a state bid.
He also said the city is close to hiring a new parks and recreation director to replace Mark Peterson, who resigned in October.
“What I’m presenting for your consideration, and you guys of course can do what you want to do, is perhaps I should go to the Play and Park guy and say, 'We’ve got $5 million, $1.5 million needs to go to restrooms. What can you do for these five parks?'” Dagnan said. “Can you give us this awesome destination play structure like we want and what does that mean the other four parks look like?
“I think we could potentially save money if we buy all five parks at one time.”
Committee Chairwoman Ceri Otero proposed asking the company what it could provide for $2.5 million of the remaining $3.5 million.
“From where I’m looking at, I think that would have to cover everything related to installation and all of the flooring, the ground surface, and it needs to be things that won’t need immediate attention in the next couple of years; that would defeat the purpose,” Otero said. “If they need attention, we’ve got to set aside some funds for this.”
The McCune-Brooks board of trustees decided to devote a quarter of the $20 million proceeds from the sale of the hospital to Mercy to Carthage’s parks after Peterson presented them with a parks master plan prepared after public meetings in 2021.
Dagnan said residents wanted the city to do a better job of taking care of what it had before building new.
The master plan called for replacing the playground equipment in the parks with new play structures and improving the restrooms at all area parks.
A second phase of the master plan would add structures and services in the parks.
Dagnan said the city may swear in a new parks director as early as the Dec. 13 City Council meeting, so he’d like the new director to have a say in the planned improvements.
The committee’s next meeting is at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 20, at Carthage City Hall.
Dagnan said he would work to have proposals from Play and Park Structures and may even have a representative of the company come to the meeting to discuss the plans.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.