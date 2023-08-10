A committee made up of Joplin residents and city staff will learn the details of the city's recently enacted Complete Streets policy and serve as an advisory group on future projects.
City transportation planner Rachel Holcomb will lead the committee, composed of five city staff members and five residents. At an initial meeting Wednesday, she discussed the concept of Complete Streets and told committee members what they would be called on to do.
Complete Streets involves designing roads and sidewalks for use by pedestrians, bicyclists, motorists and transit riders of all ages and abilities, including those in wheelchairs.
An ordinance to apply Complete Streets to Joplin transportation projects was adopted by the City Council in 2021. During discussions leading up to adoption, the council was told that there would be public input and participation of an advisory committee that would involve residents in future street design decisions after the ordinance was put in place. The group impaneled Wednesday is that advisory committee.
In addition to streets and sidewalks, the ordinance applies to multiuse trails, bike and bus lanes, accessible transit stops, and islands to balance the variety of transportation that people use.
Wide multilane streets without crosswalks and islands where pedestrians can stop for safety before crossing more lanes can make it difficult for pedestrians, according to the information in a video viewed by the committee.
"There are misconceptions that Complete Streets sometimes is trying to replace the automobile, and that is not the case," said Troy Bolander, director of the city's planning, development and neighborhood services department.
The committee is to look at the projects to make sure they can accommodate all those users safely, the committee was told.
"Joplin recently won an award for one of the best street policies in the U.S.," Bolander said. "That's easy. The hard part is implementing it, so this is a very important group."
Joplin is one of nine metropolitan transportation planning areas in the state and was the last one to enact the Complete Streets ordinance, although city staff had been applying Complete Streets principles to projects for some time, the council was told then.
Complete Streets does not affect the use of automobiles. It also will not require wide sidewalks and bike lanes on every street.
Joplin now has a commitment to apply the concept as much as possible and will have exemptions to its use where geography makes it impractical or where accommodations for all users are too expensive, the committee was told.
