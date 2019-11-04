Representatives of a residents' committee that has promoted Proposition B, which will be on Tuesday's election ballot in Joplin, made a last push for the issue at Monday night's City Council meeting.
Terry Wachter, who co-chaired the the Half-Cent Sales Tax Task Force, said the city has a self-funded, self-managed pension plan for police officers and firefighters "that probably worked in its time, but now we know we can provide a better plan by closing the pension that we currently have and transition instead to a state-authorized plan."
Wachter was referring to the ballot proposal in Tuesday's election to raise sales tax by a half-cent for up to 12 years to fully fund the existing plan for those owed retirement or disability benefits from it, and move recently hired police officers and firefighters and future new hires to the state's Local Government Employees Retirement System.
The proposition has been promoted as a way to bring the existing underfunded pension plan to full funding until current obligations are satisfied and shift newer workers to the less costly state plan. The state plan would help retain and recruit public safety workers because so many cities belong to it, making it a more mobile plan for workers, and because it is not as costly to the workers to have the coverage.
Wachter said task force members spoke to civic clubs and organizations to explain the proposal. They canvassed voters with members of the police and fire union members, and worked with the Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce to distribute the message to businesses and others through social media and advertising.
Another task force member, Scott Vorhees, said he applauds city officials and the public safety workers for working together to bring about a proposal to address the concerns the employees had about losing experienced workers to other cities for more pay or better retirement benefits.
"I was here not all that ago," Vorhees said, "when we had police and firemen and their families, and they were full of emotion and they were asking you, 'Please help us. Do something.' I know you felt concerned and helpless and frustrated because you didn't have a solution right then. But you persevered and you listened and you brought the community together in this workforce that came up with an amazing solution. And this is the best example I can remember of how this process is supposed to work."
Jeremie Humphreys, president of Joplin Professional Firefighters, thanked city staff and the council for identifying a proposal that could solve the issues of concern and also commended the task force, the chamber and others for cooperating with the city in conducting a public campaign to get out the details of the proposal.
In other business, the council advanced a request to rezone four parcels of land on 20th street, west of Highview Avenue, from residential to light commercial.
The owner and developer, Brad Fagan, requested the change to commercial to make the land ready for a potential business customer. He said the proposal is consistent with the city's land-use plan for that area and would send a signal to businesses considering a move or a move to Joplin that there is property available on a highly visible business corridor.
The council also:
• Approved an annual $25,000 grant that funds administration of a program used by nonprofit organizations to assess and recommend services to homeless people who need shelter. The money pays personnel and office expenses to operate what is called the coordinated entry program, which is administered by the Economic Security Corp.
• Authorized $17,000 in grant funds for the yearly operation costs of the Homeless Management Information System. That’s a computer database that tracks the total number, special conditions, needs and demographics of homeless residents who seek assistance.
