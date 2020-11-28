The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic won't stop the Christmas cheer as several cities in the area gear up for their annual Christmas parades.
But the 50th annual Christmas parade won't be happening in Joplin. After initially planning a drive-thru format for a Dec. 1 event, host Freeman Health System along with Joplin city officials recently announced that they were canceling the parade because of COVID-19 concerns.
“We are sad to cancel it but feel citizens are being responsible in their actions by avoiding gathering due to the pandemic,” said Paula F. Baker, president and CEO of Freeman, in a statement. “Those who regularly participated found it difficult to do so because their groups are not meeting.”
• PITTSBURG, Kan. — The Pittsburg parks and recreation department will host a drive-thru “Christmas in the Park” parade at 6 p.m. Monday in Lincoln Park.
The parade will be a drive-thru event with attendees driving by stationary floats. The event is open to vehicles only.
Details: 620-231-8310.
• WEBB CITY, Mo. — Webb City High School’s Project Graduation will sponsor “The Joy of Christmas” parade at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday on Main Street.
Floats will be judged in the categories of Most Creative, Best Christmas Spirit and Judges' Favorite. There is no fee to register an entry, but donations are accepted. Online registration forms are available at https://forms.gle/JcGfxpun9CmQkgrs7.
Details: sfodor@wcr7.org.
• NEOSHO, Mo. — Neosho’s “A Storybook Christmas” parade is slated for 5:30 p.m. Saturday. The event is presented by the Neosho Area Chamber of Commerce in partnership with Lyerla Heating & Air.
The parade route will be longer this year to encourage social distancing. Families are asked to remain in their cohort groups.
Prizes will be awarded to parade entries in several categories. In the event of snow, the parade will be rescheduled to Saturday, Dec. 12.
Details: 417-451-1925, ashley@neoshocc.com.
• MIAMI, Okla. — First National Bank is sponsoring Miami’s annual Christmas parade at 6 p.m. Saturday on Main Street. This year’s theme is “O Christmas Tree.”
The parade route will head north on Main Street and end at Market Square Shopping Center. Awards will be distributed for Best Float, Best Vehicle, Best Pedestrian and Best of the Best Tree.
Details: 918-542-4481.
• CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — The Carl Junction Lions Club will sponsor the annual Christmas parade beginning at 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 6, downtown. The theme is “Christmas on Main Street.”
Candy will not be thrown from any floats during the parade, and there will be no public events scheduled afterward. Santa Claus, sponsored by the Just Call Jo Team, will make an appearance on the Carl Junction firetruck at the end of the parade. Participants and spectators are encouraged to remain distanced and wear masks.
Preregistration to participate in the parade is not required. Participants must bring their entries to Broadway Street by 1:45 p.m. on parade day. The parade will end at the Carl Junction Community Center, 303 N. Main St.
Details: 417-439-7724, vstice@outlook.com.
• CARTHAGE, Mo. — The 48th annual Carthage Christmas parade will begin at 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 7, at the Carthage square. The theme is “Christmas Post Cards."
The parade is sponsored by Carthage SkillsUSA, a youth organization of high school students enrolled at Carthage Technical Center. Parking will not be allowed on the square this year.
Vision Carthage will sponsor several events prior to the parade. Santa Claus will be available for free photos at 4 p.m. at the Fair Acres Family YMCA on the square. There will also be a light tunnel, food trucks and extended shopping hours downtown. Masks and social distancing are encouraged. Hand sanitation stations will be available.
The mayor’s Christmas tree lighting will be at 6 p.m. on the courthouse lawn. Raffle tickets will be sold for $1 for a chance to flip the switch on the Christmas tree lights. The winner will be chosen a few minutes before the lighting.
Details: 417-793-4149.
• PIERCE CITY, Mo. — Pierce City’s 67th annual Christmas parade is set for 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 12, on Commercial Street.
The event is sponsored by the Pierce City Arts Council and Pierce City. Applications are not required, and there is no deadline.
Check-in location will be on Pierce Street. All participants must enter from the west at Pierce Avenue and Myrtle Street. Parade participants need to be in line before 5 p.m.
Details: 417-489-3041, beckygolubski39@yahoo.com.
