Several communities and organizations will observe Earth Day with conservation- and nature-minded events for the public this weekend.
The annual "May the Forest Be With You: A New Earth" event will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Wildcat Park in Joplin. It is hosted by the Joplin parks and recreation department, Wildcat Glades, Liberty, the Chert Glades chapter of Master Naturalists, and the Missouri Department of Conservation.
The celebration will feature several community groups that will encourage the care of the planet through demonstrations, hands-on activities and giveaways. Other activities include vendor booths, food trucks, lawn games, a scavenger hunt with prizes, a native tree and plant sale by Forrest Keeling Nursery, and live music by Chester Ellis and the Tumbleweeds.
Liberty will provide one free, three-gallon tree to the first 500 households that register at www.arborday.org/libertyutilities, with the promo code JOPLIN2023, or at the event. Quantities are limited. For more information about the event visit joplinmo.org/ArborDay.
Carthage
The city's inaugural community Earth Day celebration is planned from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Central Park. It will be hosted by the city, the chamber of commerce, Carthage Water & Electric, and several other organizations.
“This event has so many partners from our community that have stepped up and planned a fun-filled day for families to enjoy,” said Julie Reams, president of the Carthage chamber, in a statement. “When planning started for this event, we thought it would be small and a few events for kids. However, we were able to bring groups on board that shared the same passion that we share about bringing awareness to our community about water conservation, composting, planting plants, bike riding, and so much more."
Mayor Dan Rife will read a city proclamation at noon to recognize the celebration. Following the reading, the Carthage Dogwood Club, led by Linda McIntosh, will give a few remarks, and all attendees will be invited to participate in planting a pink dogwood tree in Central Park.
Innovative Industries will host a free shred-a-thon. Individuals, businesses and other organizations are encouraged to bring any paper they would like to have shredded and disposed of correctly.
Other activities include a nature scavenger hunt, face painting, a coloring contest and composting. Hess Brothers Bicycle Shop will offer a Strider bike demonstration. The Carthage School District will help kids plant flowers in pots, and more than 200 saplings will be given away from the city's tree board.
Information booths will be present from groups such as George Washington Carver National Monument, Carthage Water & Electric, University of Missouri Extension and more.
The Carthage Farmers Market also will be open beginning at 8 a.m.
Carver National Monument
George Washington Carver National Monument in Diamond will host its annual Art in the Park and Earth Day celebration from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.
Plein air artists will set up along the trail, and artists will conduct workshops throughout the day. A “budding artists” area will feature natural dyes, rock painting, flower prints and other art activities for children to earn a special Junior Ranger badge.
Linda Jarvis Teeter, owner of Urban Art Gallery in downtown Joplin, will give a presentation at 11 a.m. A park ranger will present “Casting A Legacy: An Outdoor Art Walk,” exploring commemorative artwork along the Carver trail, at noon.
The “Expressions of the Soul” exhibit will display images of Carver’s art, and there will be a special film screening at 1 p.m.
Minnie Hackney Center
The Minnie Hackney Community Service Center will host a free Earth Day clothing swap from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday at 110 S. Main St. in Joplin.
Celebrate the earth by recycling your clothes for free. Bring your unwanted clothing, shoes and accessories, and trade with others.
