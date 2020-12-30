The Monday morning fire that destroyed the African Grocery Store in Noel and damaged the mosque next door stunned the Muslim community there.
But others are rallying to help them rebuild. The Islamic Society of Joplin is helping spearhead an online fundraiser with the goal of collecting $100,000 to give to the Muslim community in Noel.
"We’d like to get them back on their feet and get the mosque going again as soon as we can," Dr. Navid Zaidi, a board member of the Islamic Society of Joplin, told us. "We will stand together during this difficult time for them.”
Learn more about the fundraiser, including how you can donate, in reporter Kimberly Barker's story at joplinglobe.com and in Thursday's edition.
We'll also bring you:
- Reaction from our local lawmakers to Sen. Josh Hawley's announcement that he will contest President-elect Joe Biden's victory in the November election.
- A story about who the Kansas City Chiefs will start and who they'll rest against the Los Angeles Chargers this weekend.
- An update on the latest COVID-19 scam that the Newton County Health Department is warning against.
Stay warm and safe. The new year is almost here.
