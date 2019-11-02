Joplin will honor Veterans Day with its 32nd annual parade, which will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday along Main Street from 15th to Third streets.
The parade will conclude at Memorial Hall, 212 W. Eighth St., with a musical performance, tribute, trophy awards and closing ceremonies.
Elsewhere in Joplin, Missouri Southern State University will host a Veterans Day ceremony and luncheon at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 11, with attendees set to gather around the flagpole in the campus oval.
The university's Show-Me Gold Program and Veteran Services Office are co-sponsors of the event to celebrate and support veterans.
Other events around the area that will recognize Veterans Day include:
• NEOSHO, Mo. — Veterans who show a valid military ID will be treated to a free breakfast at Oak Pointe, a senior living community.
Breakfast will be served from 8:30 to 10 a.m. Friday at the facility, 2601 Oak Ridge Extension. Reserve your spot by Thursday.
Details: 417-451-8872.
• STELLA, Mo. — A Veterans Day program will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Stella Veterans Memorial.
A parade will follow at noon. Attendees are welcome to stop by the cafe, which will be open for breakfast and lunch.
Details: 417-435-2390.
• GALENA, Kan. — Galena High School will host its 23rd annual Veterans Day celebration beginning with a ceremony at 8:30 a.m. Friday in the performing arts center, 702 E. Seventh St. Area veterans and their spouses are invited.
Activities will begin with a reception in the commons area, followed by a program from 9:30 to 11 a.m. The program includes recognitions, guest speakers and more. The public is welcome at the program. Lunch will be served for veterans and their guests.
Details: 620-783-4499, ext. 1414, ext. 1401.
• PITTSBURG, Kan. — Students at Pittsburg High School will observe Veterans Day with a special assembly, open to all area veterans to attend.
The program is planned at 2:30 p.m. Friday at the school, 1978 E. Fourth St. Guests are asked to arrive at 2:15 p.m.
Pittsburg State University will host its annual Veterans Day ceremony at 1 p.m. Monday, Nov. 11, at the Veterans Memorial, 1909 S. Rouse Ave. The event is presented as a civics lesson for local sixth graders and is open to the public.
This year’s ceremony will feature (Ret.) Maj. Kavan Stull, of Oronogo, who has been active in historical preservation of WWI veterans’ grave sites and monuments.
A PSU ROTC cadet will serve as emcee, and the PSU ROTC will post the colors and provide a POW/MIA display. Father Jorge Lopez will provide an invocation and benediction, and a PSU music student will play taps.
Eighteen individuals for whom pavers have been purchased will be recognized. Pittsburg High School Encore, directed by Susan Laushman, will sing the national anthem; the Pittsburg Community Middle School choir, directed by Kimberly Arzoian, will perform “Singing Freedom’s Song.”
The organization Creating Quilts of Valor will conduct a presentation ceremony immediately following. In the event of rain or inclement weather, the ceremony will be moved to the Student Recreation Center directly south of the memorial.
Details: 620-235-4124.
• FORT SCOTT, Kan. — Four days of activities hosted by the Friends of Fort Scott National Historic Site are planned.
All visiting veterans will receive a free gift from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Lowell Milken Center for Unsung Heroes, 1 S. Main St.
A welcome reception for veterans will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at VFW Post 1165, 1745 S. National Ave., followed by a performance of the Missourians Gospel Quartet at 7 p.m. at Memorial Hall, 1 E. Third St.
Saturday will feature 1800s dance lessons from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Memorial Hall; a parade at 3 p.m. in downtown Fort Scott; free veterans photos from 3:30 to 6 p.m. at Nazarene Church, 1728 Horton St.; and the 1800s Grand Ball from 7 to 10:30 p.m. at Memorial Hall.
The ball will include period dancing, music and honors for veterans and current military personnel. Period dress, semiformal party wear or military uniforms are encouraged; gloves are required and will be available. Tickets are $10 to $25, or $5 for children. Funds will support the Friends of Fort Scott National Historical Site to assist with educational activities and programs. Details: 620-223-3566.
On Sunday, Nov. 10, there will be veterans services at 9 and 10:45 a.m. at Community Christian Church, 1919 Horton St., and an Elvis impersonator concert at 6 p.m. at Memorial Hall.
National Cemetery services will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 11, at 900 E. National Ave. A lunch will be at noon Monday, Nov. 11, for veterans at the VFW. Donations for the meal will be accepted.
Details: 913-557-1632, 913-269-1632, fortscott.com, waynedeeyoung@hughes.net.
• GIRARD, Kan. — A veterans church service is planned at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 10, at Living Faith Church of the Nazarene, 510 E. Highway 47.
Details: 620-724-5326.
