Community Blood Center of the Ozarks, the sole supplier of blood, platelets and plasma to patients at 44 area health care facilities, will launch its Bleed Red promotion during the month of June.
Successful donors at the Joplin Donor Center, located inside Northpark Mall, or any mobile drive in Missouri will receive a Springfield Cardinals baseball T-shirt and two free tickets to an upcoming Cardinals game, while supplies last.
To help avoid wait times, appointments are strongly encouraged. Go to www.cbco.org/baseball/ or call 417-237-5006.
Bleed Red is one of the blood center’s largest blood drives. It occurs during the summer to help ensure a strong summer blood supply for Southwest Missouri patients.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.