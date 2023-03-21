The Community Clinic of Southwest Missouri on Wednesday will mark 30 years of providing medical and other types of health care to uninsured and underinsured individuals and families in the Joplin area.
Over the past 30 years, the clinic has seen nearly 200,000 individual patient visits, Executive Director Stephanie Brady said. Eligible patients are uninsured or underinsured, often low-income individuals or families with no access to health care.
"That's pretty amazing to think about how many people have benefited from the clinic in that time frame," she said.
In 2022 alone, 2,885 patients received care at the clinic through 9,302 medical visits and 657 dental visits, according to clinic data. Together, the year's medical and dental visits were valued at more than $14.5 million.
The clinic also administered 2,069 flu and/or COVID-19 vaccinations last year and provided 1,261 counseling visits. Clinic staff filled 12,509 prescriptions valued at more than $1.2 million, according to the data.
Brady said she often hears from patients that they don't know where they would go for health care if the clinic didn't exist.
"Our patients don't feel like they're a number; they feel like they're a patient here, and they're really valued as a person," she said.
Clinic history
The clinic began in 1992 when Dr. Charles Bentlage, Dr. Michael Nagle, Dr. Robert Adams and others came together to find a way to provide health care to all, regardless of insurance status or ability to pay.
Bentlage, who came to Joplin to practice medicine from a military setting where all patients were cared for, saw the need for such a clinic immediately.
"I noticed very soon that there were a significant number of people in the community who were medically underserved and simply did not have access to care because they couldn't afford it," he said. "It seemed like we really needed someplace for those people to (receive) care."
The group began gathering equipment and donations and struck an agreement with the First Presbyterian Church in Joplin to use its multipurpose room once per week for the clinic, Bentlage said. It was staffed by volunteer emergency room physicians and nurses from Freeman Hospital and St. John's Medical Center, now Mercy Hospital.
After nearly a decade, clinic leaders decided they needed a more permanent space. After reading a plea for help in a Joplin Globe column, former Pearl Brothers owner Joe Berger responded, donating the current property at 701 S. Joplin Ave. to the group.
Today, the clinic operates four days a week, offering a variety of medical and dental services to patients.
It also now offers some specialty clinics and services, such as women's health services like cervical and breast cancer screenings, mental health services for patients with illnesses like depression or anxiety, and diabetic health services, Brady said.
The clinic also just started offering colon cancer screenings and will soon partner with the Kansas City University College of Dental Medicine to offer faculty and students there the opportunity to treat patients, just as the clinic works with KCU medical school faculty and students under a similar partnership, Brady said.
"We're not just a primary care facility," she said. "We're a specialty care facility so we're really able to meet the holistic needs of that patient."
Patient perspective
Linda Lange on Tuesday was visiting the clinic for a check on her bronchitis, which has been flaring up recently.
“I love this place; this place takes good care of people,” Lange said. “The nurse practitioners are great, the nurses are great. Everybody is so sweet and helpful.”
Lange said she has been coming to the clinic since 2000 for various treatments. Her husband and nephews visit the clinic as well. The clinic has been important for her health care, and its staff have taken good care of her, she said.
Now, as she also seeks serious treatment for pain in her shoulder, Lange reflects on the care she’s received for the past 23 years.
“I would probably be 6 feet underground if it wasn’t for this place," she said. "I don’t have a family physician. This is where I come to all the time."
One of a team of three KCU-Joplin medical students to check in on Lange was Grant Dolan, a second-year student from St. Louis. Although he had only been volunteering there for a couple of hours, the clinic had already left an impression.
“Walking in today, you can tell from the minute you step in that this place is definitely providing meaningful care,” Dolan said. “It’s something that I could see myself doing in the future because in a setting like this, you could certainly make a difference.”
The KCU students walked the narrow halls of the clinic, helping the physicians and examining patients. Dolan said this experience was valuable to their medical education, allowing them to get experience in a clinical setting before their third-year rotations.
It also provided early exposure to real patient cases and let them practice hands-on medicine alongside attending physicians.
“It’s hard to put a price tag on something like this because they’re able to provide great care at no cost,” Dolan said. “It allows those who maybe can’t afford health care through traditional means to see a provider and hopefully get the care they deserve and need.”
Community success
Bentlage said he believes the clinic has been successful for three decades because it has been a communitywide effort. The clinic is fully funded by donations, grants and other types of private support, and it is largely staffed by volunteer medical providers.
"There have been so many people from the community who have contributed financially and contributed their time and resources to make this community clinic a success," he said. "It has continued to grow and thrive. ... I'm really happy about the way this clinic has developed."
