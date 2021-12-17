The Community Clinic of Southwest Missouri in Joplin has been presented the Rural Health Champion Award by the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.
The award was given in recognition of the clinic's COVID-19 relief efforts.
That work included implementing polices and procedures to protect the health of the clinic patients, staff and volunteers at the start of the pandemic. Those policies were then used by free and charitable clinics across Missouri.
The clinic operates Monday through Thursday with specialty clinics available one Friday and two evenings a month. In addition to primary care and specialty care, patients can obtain nutrition services, mental health counseling, dental care, physical therapy, patient advocacy, physical therapy, prescription services and lab services at no cost.
No days of service have been lost during the pandemic. The clinic quickly implemented telehealth access when the pandemic began and home delivery of medicine as needed. Safety precautions were implemented within the clinic so that there have been no COVID-19 cases or outbreaks tied to the clinic, according to the award information.
One of those precautions was a mask mandate and advocating for mask use by patients. The clinic's executive director, Stephanie Brady, joined other health leaders in advocating for a community mask mandate.
The clinic also was among the first to provide vaccine to at-risk populations joining the Joplin Health Collaborative's COVID Task Force and mobilizing to help staff and coordinate vaccine clinics to provide 3,000 shots and facilitated 1,500 more.
Community Clinic provides care in eight counties in Southwest Missouri and four counties in Southeast Kansas. Those services are available to people at no cost to people who are at or below 250% of the federal poverty guidelines who do not have access to health care. Medical care is provided by volunteer doctors, nurses and pharmacists with a small staff of paid employees. The work is funded by community donors.
