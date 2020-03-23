The Springfield-based Community Foundation of the Ozarks has committed $1 million to its recently launched COVID-19 Response and Recovery Fund to support nonprofit agencies affected by the coronavirus outbreak.
Initial funding is provided by:
• The Missouri Foundation for Health, which is extending a multiyear partnership with the organization to provide $300,000 for the COVID-19 fund.
• The Louis L. and Julia Dorothy Coover Charitable Foundation, managed by Commerce Trust Co. The foundation will repurpose about $350,000 in annual grant funding to the Springfield organization to focus on COVID-19 related issues.
• The organization itself, which will repurpose the majority of its fiscal year 2021 discretionary grant-making budget for the COVID-19 fund.
The fund is targeted to nonprofits working to support vulnerable people across the foundation's 58-county service area in central and southern Missouri. Officials believe these nonprofits could see increased demand for child care, food, transportation and other services as the outbreak spreads.
"We already are seeing how the COVID-19 pandemic is affecting the work our nonprofits do to fill gaps and support community needs," said Brian Fogle, the foundation president, in a statement. "We are so grateful to our funding partners for their quick assessment in making funds available and their confidence in the CFO to get this money working for the nonprofits in our region."
The foundation will announce an accelerated grant-making process soon. Updates will be available at www.cfozarks.org.
The public can donate to the COVID-19 Response and Recovery Fund online at www.cfozarks.org/donate. Checks with "COVID-19" in the memo line can be sent to Community Foundation of the Ozarks, P.O. Box 8960, Springfield MO 65801.
