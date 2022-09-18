Some of the faces on the new mural on the side of Bruce Cuthbert’s eye care business at First and Main streets may seem familiar to those who remember entertainers from the early and mid-20th century.
One face on that mural, that of saxophonist and musician Charles McPherson, is someone who is still alive. All are Black Americans who performed in Joplin sometime during the segregation period of the early and mid-20th century or were from Joplin.
They may all be African Americans, but as Melissa Swindell, president of the Langston Hughes Cultural Society, said after Sunday’s dedication of the mural, “this is all of our history.”
“It’s not just Black history,” Swindell said. “Anybody that’s living here now, was born here, whatever — this is your history, too. People should know the fact that such big names came through Joplin in the first place, and that it is part of their history.”
Some of the faces in the mural are famous: Sammy Davis Jr., Duke Ellington, Ella Fitzgerald, Cab Calloway and Dizzy Gillespie were very well-known musicians and performers in the 1900s. Joplin’s own Langston Hughes was an internationally known poet and writer.
Other faces on the mural are civil rights activist Marian Anderson, performer and singer Melissa Cuther and singer Mamie Smith.
Linda Teeter, local artist and member of the Langston Hughes Cultural Society, said they’re on the mural because at some point in their entertainment careers they performed in Joplin, even though during segregation, they might not have been allowed to watch a performance in the venues where they performed or might not have been allowed to stay the night in any of the motels near those venues.
“This is why this position (on the wall of Bruce's Point of View) is very important,” Teeter said. “It’s the beginning of the downtown shopping district, and the community at one time didn’t welcome the African American musicians to come here and perform or stay the night after they did perform. For us, a takeaway is that life has gotten a lot better, and history is sort of being righted and we’re having the last word.”
Nanda Nunnelly, president of the Minnie Hackney Community Service Center in downtown Joplin and founder of the Langston Hughes Cultural Society, one of the groups that pushed to raise the funds for the mural, said the people on the mural may have been famous, but they faced many challenges during their lives.
“We wanted to show that these were people that, up against all odds, during the years of segregation, that they were able to come and live their lives,” Nunnelly said. “They were making music and entertaining people even though they had barriers in front of them. What I think it needs to show is that it’s OK to talk about these things. ... But it’s also good to recognize and acknowledge that we’ve come a long way since that time and we’ve still got a lot of work to do.”
The mural also features a building at the bottom and the words “Joplin Uplift” across the top. The building is the old Lincoln School, where African American children attended school during segregation.
McPherson remembered going to school at Lincoln before his family moved to Chicago when he was 9 years old. One of the people in the audience was Robert “Bob” Smith, whose mother was McPherson’s first grade teacher at Lincoln.
Nunnelly said “Joplin Uplift" was the title of an African American newspaper published in Joplin in the 1920s and 1930s.
The ceremony also honored the creator of the mural, renowned Kansas City muralist Alexander Austin, who is known for some huge works of art in Kansas City, including an 18,000-square-foot mural in the city’s Power and Light entertainment district and a five-story mural of Kansas City baseball Hall of Famer Buck O’Neil.
Joplin Mayor Pro Tem Keenan Cortez presented Austin with a proclamation from the city declaring Sept. 18, 2022, as Alexander Austin Day. Austin was visibly shocked by the gesture.
Austin said he hopes the words on the mural become something people use as inspiration as they drive by it every day.
“I’d like for it to instill a bit of pride and uplift, as the newspaper name says,” Austin said. “I want people to be uplifted every time they see it. A lot of communities don’t have murals, but one thing we know as artists is that art changes a community for the better. I just hope this one uplifts this community.”
