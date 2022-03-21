Joplin's grief showed Monday night from the beginning to the end of the Joplin City Council meeting.
Mayor Ryan Stanley, in opening the session, called for a moment of silence in remembrance of the two officers who were slain and the one who was seriously wounded on March 8. Stanley called on residents to think of all the officers who serve with the Joplin Police Department in the aftermath of the fatal encounter that started with a disturbance call.
It was the council's first meeting since the disturbance call at the North Park Crossing shopping center that ended in the fatal shooting of the suspect. Hundreds, including law enforcement officers, firefighters and other first responders from Missouri and surrounding states provided a 20-mile-long procession for the fallen officers and their families after separate funerals last week for Cpl. Ben Cooper and Officer Jake Reed.
Officer Rickey Hirshey, a 20-year veteran of the department who tried to box in the suspect, who had fled to a residential area, was shot in the face when the suspect fired through Hirshey's windshield.
Soon after the moment of silence, six residents who signed up to speak at the meeting called for city leaders to provide more pay to the city's first responders to try to maintain fuller staffing, particularly in the police department.
One of them, Matt Lernhart, said, "I think it's very important for residents to be safe and officers to be supported, and that only comes from being fully staffed."
He contended that the smaller communities of Webb City, Carthage and Carl Junction pay their police officers more than Joplin.
"We don't need another survey, we don't need another study, to know what to do with our money," he said in a reference to city officials delaying action on wage increases while they conduct pay and equity studies to compare with other cities.
Another speaker, Mark Farnham, who is also a candidate for the council in the April 5 election, said doctors are trained that there are times of urgency and emergency that call for courses of action.
"I know everyone in this room is concerned about what happened. I am concerned about the situation we have faced," he said.
He said city leaders "need to look at the root cause of the problem" — homelessness, drugs and crime — and set a course of action to correct those issues that will continue to drive problems that the community as well as police officers have to address.
"We have regressed from a sense of urgency to a sense of emergency with our police funding," Farnham said.
After the residents spoke, council member Phil Stinnett said that residents asking for the council to take action now on police salaries probably do not know that the police union, the Southwest Missouri Fraternal Order of Police, voted to go into collective bargaining with the city about wages.
Bargaining talks occur with city administrators, and any proposed agreement is brought to the council. No wage agreement has yet been proposed to the council, and he thought residents should know the council cannot take action because police officers voted for collective bargaining, Stinnett said.
Later in the meeting, retired firefighter Chuck Copple said that it is his understanding that the city can give increases in wages and that the action that is restricted is that the city cannot reduce wages.
Copple also said the risks of other city workers are not comparable to the risks faced by firefighters, such as high risk rates for cancer, and police, who have higher suicide and divorce rates in addition to higher fatality rates on the job.
Before the meeting closed, the mayor asked when flags should be returned to full display from half-staff.
Councilman Gary Shaw said, "I know the last couple of weeks have been almost unbelievable to us. I teared up for those lost, and I teared up again for those serving. I don't feel I'm that connected that close, and yet my heart aches for them." Shaw added that he was impressed with the support demonstrated by Joplin residents and by other agencies after the police losses.
Then Shaw teared up one more time as he read a social media post by a police wife who said she was never more proud of her police captain husband who, despite the ordeal, went to work every day to do his duty and stand with his fellow officers.
