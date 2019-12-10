Family medicine clinics in Columbus, Kansas, and Miami, Oklahoma, will be transitioning from Mercy Hospital Joplin to the Community Health Center of Southeast Kansas by the end of the week.
Operation of the existing Mercy Clinic Family Medicine-Columbus, at 101 W. Sycamore St., and the Mercy Clinic Family Medicine-Miami, at 10 S. Treaty Road, will be assumed by the Community Health Center nonprofit, which serves more than 50,000 people in critically underserved rural areas.
Jordan Larimore, senior media relations and communications specialist for Mercy, told the Globe the change will be effective after Dec. 13. He said he couldn’t go into details of Mercy's decision regarding the clinics.
Mercy Hospital, at 220 N. Pennsylvania Ave. in Columbus, will remain open and will not be affected by the decision on the clinics. It will continue to operate as normal under the direction of Mercy.
Mercy Hospital
Even though Mercy will no longer have its clinic in Columbus, it’s working to strengthen its hospital services in the area. Mercy recently received a $496,349 federal Distance Learning and Telemedicine grants, which will provide greater access to health care in rural communities. Through Mercy Virtual, patients can virtually see a doctor rather than physically seek one out.
Mercy Virtual will implement a project that includes hospitalists, care, stroke and neurology services, according to a Mercy news release. Video equipment will benefit more than 210,000 residents in nine communities, including the Mercy Hospital in Columbus.
“Mercy Virtual is a way, especially in rural areas, that help patients connect with their providers virtually because maybe they have transportation issues,” Larimore said. “It’s essentially a virtual visit. It’s an initiative of ours to be more convenient for everybody.”
Community Health Center
The Community Health Center of Southeast Kansas operates 22 sites in Allen, Bourbon, Crawford, Cherokee, Labette, Linn and Montgomery counties. The center provides health care regardless of the patient's income or insurance status.
It has clinic locations in Pittsburg, Baxter Springs, Columbus and Fort Scott. The nonprofit provides an array of services, including dental, behavioral health, substance abuse, vision, workplace health, as well as pharmaceutical and support services.
Jeremy Drinkwitz, president of Mercy Hospital Joplin, and Angie Saporito, Mercy Hospital Columbus administrator, discussed the plans with the Columbus City Council during a work session last month, according to City Clerk Cherri Chancellor.
Krista Postai, Community Health Center of Southeast Kansas president and CEO, said in an email to the Globe the center has been operating its Columbus branch since 2007.
"Our other option was to build a new clinic in a building we bought a few years ago (the Pamida Building), but it made sense to consolidate operations rather than renovate a very large building at a cost of $1.5 million," Postai said.
There are plans for minor renovations at the Mercy Clinic Family Medicine-Columbus to accommodate additional staff, but specifics have not been determined. Postai said Mercy asked the center a few weeks ago to make the transition.
“Our plans would be to move our staff from downtown Columbus into this clinic and absorb their physician into CHC/SEK after Jan. 1,” she said in the email. “The doctor would continue as medical director of the (Mercy) hospital and to see patients at the clinic.”
The current Community Health Center of Southeast Kansas location at 120 W. Pine St. in downtown Columbus will remain open until the renovations at the Mercy Clinic Family Medicine-Columbus location are complete, said Robert Poole, the center’s communication and marketing director.
“It’s a change of administration from Mercy to the Community Health Center,” Poole said. “For the patients, it should be a seamless transition.”
Miami
The Community Health Center also has plans to expand health services to Northeast Oklahoma after receiving a $650,000 grant from the federal government in September. This will involve assuming operation of the current Mercy Clinic Family Medicine-Miami location and a school-based clinic within the Wyandotte School District.
Postai said the center is again working with Mercy on transitioning its existing clinic in Miami, as well as with the Wyandotte School District, which is providing space on its campus for students and staff. The tentative goal is to have both sites fully operational and accepting patients by next month.
“Plans are to be open by the end of the year, but all details are still being worked out,” she said in an email.
At least 1,500 patients from Miami and Ottawa County sought treatment at one of the Community Health Center's locations in 2018, according to recent Globe articles.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.