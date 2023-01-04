A community meeting for neighbors to get information about a mixed-density residential development proposed for the area of 27th Street and Oliver Avenue is to be held Thursday.
The open house session will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Silver Creek Community Center, 3106 Silver Creek Drive.
The developer of the project, Schuber Mitchell Homes, will hold the meeting to provide details and answer questions about the company's request to rezone property from single-family residential to a District 4 designation for the project.
Some neighbors in the area of the proposed project spoke in opposition to it at a recent meeting of the Planning and Zoning Commission.
The city's planning and development director, Troy Bolander, told the Joplin City Council on Tuesday night that the developer wants to build housing located around a courtyard or commons area for residents, similar to one built last year in the area of 32nd Street and Jackson Avenue. That type of neighborhood is found in Northwest Arkansas and the Bentonville area, he said.
City documents state that the zoning change is typically not applicable to the low-density residential housing proposed for the site. However, the property is narrow and cannot fit traditional single-family homes without their own yards.
A public hearing was to have been held on Tuesday night, but Bolander asked the council to table a decision on the zoning change so that the neighborhood meeting could be held to provide an opportunity for residents in the proposed development area to be heard at the community meeting.
The new properties are to be built at 2627 and 2629 Oliver Ave.
The council approved a motion to table action on the zoning change. It will be scheduled for a future meeting.
The council gave first-round approval to two other zoning requests:
• A request to change zoning at 2310 W. Second St. from single-family residential to two-family residential received first-round approval.
Bolander said the city's new zoning code requires two-family zoning for properties where real estate lots are smaller than 65 feet wide.
Narrower lots are to be used to build single-family homes on 1.3 acres in an area between Second and Third streets from Monroe to Winfield avenues.
The developer and contractor, Kyle Baker of KLB Homes, said that he plans to build single-family homes consistent with the rest of the neighborhood. But the rezoning would allow him to do so on smaller 50-foot lots.
Baker said he is working with a surveyor and the city to plan how many houses he can put on the property, but he is hoping to construct six houses of 1,200 square feet in size. They will be rentals houses owned by him, Baker said.
• The other request is to change zoning from residential to commercial on property at 5850 E. 20th St.
Beau Bennett, the owner, said he intends to build a business there, though he did not specify what type of business.
