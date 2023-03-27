PITTSBURG, Kan. — Members of the public are invited to dance at the third annual Pittsburg State University Dance Symposium and Showcase next month.
No dance experience is needed; the goal of the performance is to show how dance can bring a community together, according to organizer Elizabeth Hayes.
Practices will be held from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 4, and Thursday, April 6, at the Student Recreation Center.
The symposium and showcase, which also will feature research and performances, will be held Wednesday, April 12, at the Bicknell Family Center for the Arts. The symposium will begin at 5:30 and the showcase at 7:30.
Those interested may email elizabeth.hayes@gus.pittstate.edu to secure a spot.
