CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — Those who knew him or of him are saying Carl Junction has lost one of its most dedicated advocates.
Gary Stubblefield died Saturday after a sudden illness. He was 61.
“Gary Stubblefield will forever be Mr. Carl Junction,” said Cavanaugh Studyvin, Stubblefield’s successor as executive director of the Carl Junction Chamber of Commerce. “He was just naturally given that title from the community because he was always promoting what was happening in Carl Junction while he was executive director for the chamber and even after he retired from that position.
“When you think of Carl Junction, you think of Gary. He made a huge impact on the residents, organizations, and businesses in the Four-State Area. He had a servant’s heart, and there wasn’t anyone who didn’t know who he was.”
In addition to his longtime chamber post, he was a member of Carl Junction Senior Citizens, Lions Club of Carl Junction, NALA of Joplin, LaFayette House, Spiva Center for the Arts and many others.
Susan Hickam, executive director of Lafayette House in Joplin, said Stubblefield’s interest in domestic violence stemmed from the death of his only sibling, his sister, Diana Kelly, in 1990. She was a fatal victim of domestic violence, and that loss drove him to want to help get others out of that deadly cycle. One way he did that was to serve on the board of directors of Lafayette House, a sanctuary for victims of domestic violence.
“He wanted to make sure that our community knew that we were here, we were open and we are ready for anyone that is in need of help,” Hickam said.
Hickam said Stubblefield was on the board when she was hired at Lafayette House and that he worked hard to introduce her to the community.
Sharon Clark, retired postmaster at the Carl Junction post office, said she met Stubblefield when she took that post in 2008 and that they quickly became friends.
“He came in and introduced himself; he was the director of the Carl Junction Senior Center then,” Clark said. “I went to a Chamber of Commerce meeting. There were maybe five of us there, we were so small. Then a few months later, Gary took it over, and it just started growing and growing.
“I just can’t believe he’s not here. He made you want to be a better person. He made you want to do good.”
Clark said Stubblefield helped her promote the sale of breast cancer awareness stamps every October during Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
“He was phenomenal,” she said. “He went to the City Council and asked them to dye their hair pink if I reached $10,000 in sales, and went to the superintendent (of schools) for the same thing. One year, we made $10,000 in stamps. Well, next year, he said let us do $11,000, never dreaming that he would push me to be No. 1 in the nation my last three years as postmaster.”
Lisa Knutzen, of Carl Junction, said she had been volunteering and working on economic development in the community.
Stubblefield, who was director of the Carl Junction Senior Center, also started volunteering with the chamber, and she worked with him when he started as director.
“We shared a tiny office in the Carl Junction Community Center,” Knutzen said. “He was a one-man trailblazer and just had so many wonderful ideas. He was always serving causes he believed in and wanting to make CJ a better place to work and live.
“He got a chamber office built. He helped build the Bluegrass Festival into this huge event that just celebrated 25 years. We started different events for chamber members and educational opportunities, business expo. He expanded the awards banquet, just bringing more attention and focus on the community of Carl Junction and helping it grow into more than just a bedroom community.”
“He was one of my all-time favorite people,” school Superintendent Phil Cook said. “He was always positive. He always understood what it meant to serve your fellow man. He was a good example for me, he was a good example for the people he was around. It was genuine. There wasn’t a bit of him that was self-serving. He always wanted to give.
“It’s a real hole in our community right now that has got to be filled, and it’s going to take more than one person to fill it.”
A celebration of life ceremony is slated for 1 p.m. Saturday at the Carl Junction Middle School auditorium. The family will receive friends beginning at noon Saturday.
