Area nursing homes are battling to keep the area’s most vulnerable residents safe as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to spread.
Joplin-area nursing home operators are echoing the statements of a national trade group for nursing homes and assisted living centers that uncontrolled community spread of the novel coronavirus across the region and country will continue to endanger homes and their residents until real action is taken to bring it under control.
“We do share concern of the increasing rates across the country and specifically in the markets for which we have communities,” said Ray Perkins, chief operating officer for Christian Horizons, the company that owns Spring River Christian Village in Joplin.
“We continue to have limitations on indoor visits because of community spread, although we do have outdoor visitation areas and opportunities. That is continuing at this point,” Perkins added. “However, if cases and other factors change in the community, there is a potential for us to not have outside visits for a period of time as well. We’re certainly continuing to offer all of our virtual visit avenues, but we know those aren’t the same, and we’d like to be able to keep as many visitation opportunities going as we can.”
National warning
The American Health Care Association and the National Center for Assisted Living said nursing homes across America are facing a “third spike of increasing new COVID cases due to the community spread among the general population.”
The groups represent more than 14,000 nursing homes and assisted living communities that care for about 5 million people in the U.S. each year.
The group said recent data released by Johns Hopkins University and the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services show that “with the recent spike in new COVID cases in the general U.S. population, weekly nursing home cases rose in late September for the first time in seven weeks after new cases dropped significantly throughout August and early September. According to John Hopkins, COVID cases in the general U.S. population rose by 62,139 cases per week in late September correlating with an uptick in nursing home cases during the week of Sept. 27.”
“The No. 1 factor in keeping COVID out of our nursing homes, so we can protect our vulnerable population, is reducing the level of the virus in the surrounding community,” said Mark Parkinson, president and CEO of AHCA/NCAL. “While the support we have received from Congress, the administration and other public health agencies have helped our facilities fight this battle, we could still see another wave of COVID cases caused by the sheer volume of rising cases in communities across the U.S. given the asymptomatic and pre-symptomatic spread of this virus.”
The group is calling on the federal government to “end the partisan logjam and prioritize frontline health care workers and residents, particularly vulnerable elderly populations.”
“Without replenishing funds for federal and state agencies, health care facilities, including nursing homes and assisted living communities, could find themselves less than completely prepared for the challenges of the upcoming winter season, which could inevitably result in an uptick in new COVID cases,” Parkinson said. “Without adequate funding and resources, the U.S. will repeat the same mistakes made during the initial outbreak last spring and the major spike over the summer. We need Congress to prioritize our vulnerable seniors and their caregivers in nursing homes and assisted living communities, by passing another COVID funding package before they leave town for the elections.”
Nursing home deaths
The number of deaths related to COVID-19 in the Joplin region, including Joplin, Jasper County and Newton County, exceeded 100 last week and stood at 113 as of Saturday.
At least 50 of those deaths occurred among residents of area nursing homes.
The Joplin Globe confirmed the following death totals with nursing home owners:
• 21 at Spring River Christian Village, all before Aug. 11.
• 12 at St. Luke’s Nursing Center in Carthage in an outbreak that started Sept. 24.
• Eight deaths at Carthage Health and Rehabilitation, all in July and August.
• Seven deaths at Webb City Health and Rehabilitation, all in August and September.
• One death at Joplin Health and Rehabilitation Center in an outbreak that started shortly after Labor Day.
One other nursing home in Joplin, NHC Joplin, reported deaths, but sources conflict on the number. The home’s website reports four deaths, but a map on the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services website says there have been seven deaths there.
The spokesperson for the company that owns that nursing home didn’t return phone calls for comment, and the CMS website's numbers for other nursing homes are different from the numbers reported by their owners.
Joe Perkins, spokesman for Northport Health Services, which owns the Health and Rehabilitation Centers in Carthage, Webb City and Joplin, said his company is definitely worried about the national and regional spike in coronavirus infections.
“There’s an extremely strong correlation between what's going on in the community and what takes place in the nursing home,” Perkins said. “Absolutely, we’re worried about a spike nationally. All of the authorities are saying they’re seeing increases in infections. They’re reporting now 55,000 to 60,000 new cases nationally. So there’s reason there for us all to be concerned.”
Byron Freeman, interim director at St. Luke’s Nursing Center, said those residents who were infected with the virus and survived have all recovered and that St. Luke’s staff just last week started allowing residents to move about their areas of the home more freely.
He said four staff members are still in isolation recovering from the virus.
“It’s hard to identify where it started or how it got into the building,” Freeman said. “When we had our first cases, we were allowing porch visits still, but social distancing was being monitored and maintained, and face masks were being worn, and there was no contact allowed. It’s such an easily spread virus it’s hard to pinpoint — even though you’re taking all the precautions — sometimes how it does get through those barriers.”
Perkins said even among the elderly nursing home patients, a larger percentage who test positive for the coronavirus go through their isolation period and recover without showing any symptoms.
That asymptomatic spread makes keeping it out of nursing homes more difficult.
“We continue doing a lot of what we’ve been doing — that is extremely aggressive testing, screening, following the protocols as closely as possible,” Perkins said. “The real issue is this virus is transmitted so easily with asymptomatic people that it’s tough to do more. That’s why community spread is such a problem and why the community needs to take action to control it.”
On the web
The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services keeps tabs on nursing home cases and deaths on a map at https://data.cms.gov/stories/s/COVID-19-Nursing-Home-Data/bkwz-xpvg/.
It’s unclear how often these numbers are updated, and the numbers here are different from those reported by some nursing home owners to the Globe.
Also, the Jasper County Health Department has moved its count of COVID-19 cases and deaths to a new website, https://allthingsmissouri.org/county-covid-19-dashboards/jasper-county/?lang=en&fbclid=IwAR33Ht2dFyj6LrTdp8yjmSXfVAm2mIUrus6syQrRG0fymUx_ibiBD9Crmj0.
Until recently, the department had been reporting cases in daily reports on its Facebook page.
