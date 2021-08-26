MIAMI, Okla. — A longstanding family-friendly tradition takes place this weekend as Rodeo Miami gets underway.
The event, set for Friday and Saturday at the Miami Fairgrounds, has been voted the American Cowboy Rodeo Association’s Rodeo of the Year since 2010. It includes bronc riding, team roping, barrels, ladies breakaway roping and bull riding.
With almost 400 entrants, Rodeo Miami is one of the biggest events of its kind in the region. It began as a project of the Miami Jaycees and later the Chamber of Commerce. Now it’s under the direction of Rodeo Miami, with the city of Miami, Visit Miami OK and Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College as partners.
“Rodeo Miami is just good family fun, full of the Western lifestyle,” said Bob Carder, event chairman. “It’s a great tradition. My favorite part is just seeing the grandstands full.”
Amanda Davis, executive director for Visit Miami OK, said this year’s sponsor list includes more than 130 area businesses, organizations and tribal connections.
“This region loves rodeos and the long-standing tradition of seeing the Miami Fairgrounds full for the weekend,” Davis said. “The tradition of bringing kids to the event has emerged into bringing grandkids and so on. I love to hear the stories of how families scheduled around the rodeo and how much of a true tradition it became for our city and area communities. The giving spirit toward the event is something that continues to show how the Miami region loves to give back and love local. Each year gets bigger and better, and the rodeo brand that has been re-created by Rodeo Miami is truly impressive.”
This year’s entertainment features Brinson James, whose act features a mixture of comedy and trick roping. He is an accomplished rodeo clown on the professional circuit, having traveled since the age of 2 and having performed since the age of 10 with his father, Hollywood Harris.
The rodeo also includes approximately 2,000 additional seats in a new double-section bleacher set on the east side of the arena. Carder said the entire arena has been rearranged to allow people to sit in their family groups while adhering to social distancing standards.
While patrons are welcome to wear a mask, face coverings will not be mandated. Sanitizing stations will be available throughout the grounds.
For the second year in a row, Rodeo Miami officials have sought out an assortment of food truck vendors rather than have a single concession stand. For the youngest patrons, a free kids area featuring roping demonstrations, roping dummies, barrel racing with stick horses and other activities will take place beginning at 6:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
'A true family'
A team of more than 35 volunteers helps put on the rodeo each year at the Miami Fairgrounds, located at 1129 E St. SW.
Davis said working with the team who produces the event is another enjoyable aspect of the rodeo.
“It’s a true family and being a part of something that is so rewarding for some many brings joy to each of us involved,” Davis said. “You don’t become the 11-time ACRA rodeo of the year without great people behind the scenes. Rodeo Miami has the best local committee and the growth of the event, fundraising, and the rodeo production continues to get better and better.”
Gates at the Miami Fairgrounds will open at 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Rodeo performances kick off at 7:30 p.m. both days.
Mutton Bustin' contestants need to register nightly at the grandstands by 6 p.m. Students must weigh 60 pounds or less and be 6 years and younger. The winner will receive a Rodeo Miami buckle each night.
The Rodeo Miami Queen, Teen and Sweetheart will be crowned Friday night after the first event.
Kids' Night at Rodeo Miami will take place Friday and is sponsored by R6 Recycling. T-shirts will be given out on Friday night to the first 200 attendees.
Students 12 and younger may pick up a free kids pass during business hours at the Miami Convention and Visitors Bureau office, 111 N. Main St. Ticket passes for children are good for free entry with a paid adult ticket.
Pink Night
Saturday night is the traditional Pink Night, which raises money for a local community member battling cancer through the Rodeo Miami Gives Back initiative.
Fans have the opportunity to donate to a general fund, with 100% of those donations going to a community member. Rodeo contestants are encouraged to wear pink Saturday.
This year’s Rodeo Miami Gives Back recipient is Blakelynn Ellick, of Quapaw. At almost 20 months old, Blakelynn was diagnosed with neuroblastoma, a rare type of cancer that forms in nerve cells, on July 8. She will spend the next year and half, at minimum, traveling to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Memphis for treatment.
“Blakelynn’s family is from the area, and the outpouring of support for her was something that caught the rodeo committee’s attention,” Davis said. “Her parents are hard workers and come from a strong tribal family that has long given back to the community in many ways.”
The Rodeo Miami Gives Back program began in 2010. Since its inception, Pink Night recipients have been awarded more than $15,000.
“This is one area that brings me great pride as a part of Rodeo Miami to watch 10,000-plus fans place money in the donation jar and support something fighting against cancer,” Davis said. “We will also have pink Rodeo Miami shirts for sale at the rodeo, and all proceeds go to Blakelynn Ellick and her family.”
