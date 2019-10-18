MIAMI, Okla. — At least 1,000 friends, family and community members gathered Friday night on the grounds of Miami’s Rotary Park with one goal in mind — give 11-year-old Kayla Billings a voice.
Kayla died Tuesday in what police believe was a murder-suicide. Melissa Wallace, the girl’s mother; James Miller, Wallace’s fiance; and the couple’s unborn child remain hospitalized. Kayla's father, David, the apparent shooter, died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
The vigil, organized by family members, was also designed to allow the grieving to begin.
Kristy Bauer, a member of the Miami Police Department Chaplain Corps, said Kayla's death is still fresh on the hearts and minds of those who loved her.
“We’re just in the beginning stages of healing,” Bauer said. “The events tonight are the beginning of the healing process. It’s going to take a while, but the community is pulling together.”
Bauer said prayer would help as the community pulls together to remember Kayla.
“People are feeling this,” Bauer said. “Our hearts are grieving.”
Remembering Kayla
Many of those gathered at the vigil were classmates and friends of the Miami fifth grader.
Elliot Smith, 10, stood next to his mom, Rebecca Leoppard, at the event. Elliot said Kayla was his first best friend.
The pair lived across from each other in the first seven years of their lives, and were known to play tag and help Miss Francie Taylor — a nearby neighbor — with her garden.
During the evening, Elliot was showing off a photo of himself with Kayla — eating corn dogs in his living room.
“I remember that seat,” he said of the red chair Kayla was sitting in. “I never let anyone sit in it but her. She was a good friend.”
Leoppard said she waited a couple days to tell her son about Kayla's death.
“I wanted to get the picture framed, so he would have something tangible to look at,” Leoppard said. “His father and I sat him down together, and said, ‘You are not in trouble, but we have something serious to talk about.’
“We told him what happened, and he just asked, ‘Why do that?’ We told him sometimes people don’t get help when they need it. There’s no manual for this.”
Leoppard said Kayla was always a kind, sweet girl, joking she was the first girl to boss her son around.
Yanell Gonzalez, 12, attended Miami Friends Church with Kayla.
“She was shy, but really friendly,” Yanell said. “Her smile was the sweetest. She was one of a kind, because she was the best.”
Two of Kayla's friends, Paige McDowell, 11, and Myka Boyd, 10, stood next to their parents during the vigil.
The trio were often seen together on the Nichols Upper Elementary playground, laughing while telling each other jokes and stories.
Paige said she would remember hanging out and being silly with Kayla and Myka.
For Myka, Kayla was more than a best friend. She was like a sister.
“She helped me when I got bullied at school,” she said. “She was kind, sweet and helping. She liked to make funny faces.”
Mark Boyd said his daughter would often spend the night with Kayla. The pair attended each other’s birthday parties and were really close.
“It was important to bring her (to the vigil),” Boyd said. “She’s lost someone who meant a lot to her.”
Since news of Kayla's death became public, Boyd said he’s concentrated on “just being there” for his daughter.
“We are there for her, to talk with, or have a shoulder to cry on,” he said.
McDowell’s mother said the vigil gave her daughter a chance to process the week’s events. She said the pair have talked at length about how scary it must have been for Kayla to be scared of a parent.
“It’s important for her to realize it wasn’t right, and that it was completely senseless,” McDowell said. “They should be getting together (Monday) to play on the playground. I’m trying to help her, because this is a hard thing to process.”
McDowell said she’s grateful school officials plan to have counselors on hand at Nichols when school resumes on Monday.
“Monday is going to be a huge ordeal,” McDowell said. “I’m glad they will have support and help at the school.”
Katie Davis brought her 8-year-old daughter, Khandace, to the vigil. Khandace belonged to the same Lego Club with Kayla, and the pair spent at least one day each week together, often going for ice cream after the meetings.
“She’s grieving,” Davis said of her daughter. “This allows her to see that people loved Kayla.”
Davis helped her daughter make a picture book, so she could have a way to see her memories of their times together.
“I told her it’s OK to be sad and OK to be happy,” Davis said. “And it’s OK to talk about Kayla whenever she wants to.”
Angela Glenn stood next to her husband, Jeff, at the vigil. Glenn was Kayla’s math teacher at Nichols.
“She had a warm smile and was always kind to everyone,” Glenn said. “She always wanted to help others and was always willing to do anything you ask. She was an all-around amazing kid.”
Like McDowell, Glenn knows Monday will be difficult for students and teachers alike.
“We are a true family at Nichols,” Glenn said. “We support each other. We’ll get through this with all of our love and support.”
