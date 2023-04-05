PITTSBURG, Kan. — Registration is due Friday for the Kansas Paraguay Partners annual meeting to be hosted at Pittsburg State University on Saturday, April 15, at the Overman Student Center and McCray Hall.
The meeting, which is open to the community, will be an opportunity to learn about the longtime partnership between Kansas and Paraguay, enjoy a performance by Paraguayan musicians who also are PSU alumni, hear from a Paraguayan Embassy official and much more.
The meeting will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and includes a light breakfast and lunch. Registration is $27 for the general public and $7 for students. Register online at kansasparaguaypartners.org.
Paraguay and the state of Kansas have had an official partnership led by Kansas Paraguay Partners and the Comité Paraguay-Kansas for 53 years. KPP also collaborates frequently with higher education institutions in the state. Through this partnership, thousands of Paraguayan students have attended Kansas universities, while many Kansas faculty and students have researched and/or studied abroad in Paraguay.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.