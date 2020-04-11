As at-risk populations across the country are urged to avoid public spaces such as grocery stores and pharmacies, one local company is offering free grocery shopping and delivery services for elderly residents living in Joplin.
Jeannie Wray, owner of 5 Star Moving in Joplin, says she and her business partner, Brian Sparks, had the idea after one of their senior customers expressed a need, however jokingly.
"Brian had a moving job for this lady," Wray explained, "and as he was finishing up, she said 'Gosh darn it, I don't have any laundry soap.' So Brian just ran out and grabbed some and brought it back to her. And we thought, gosh, there's probably a lot more people like that."
So they went to work.
The moving company employs about six workers, Wray said, most of whom aren't nearly as busy as they were before the COVID-19 crisis. Filling grocery orders allows them all to stay busy and be helpful during an uncertain time.
"How it works is they call and give us a shopping list and how they'll pay for their groceries," Wray said. "A lot of them have certain stores they want us to go to, and we try to accommodate that. Then we deliver their items to their door, but we don't go inside. We're getting a lot of calls and staying pretty busy, so that's good, and we're averaging about three to five deliveries per day, but it's slowed down some."
Extra caution is used every step of the way, with workers donning gloves, masks and extra hand sanitizer on all their stops, including at stores.
Wray said she and her workers will refuse any and all payment, including tips. She expects to offer shopping and delivery services on a Monday through Friday basis during regular working hours for as long as it's necessary while business remains slow. Elderly people in need of help may call 417-529-3883 to set up a delivery time.
"I know we can't keep it going forever," Wray said, "but I wish we could. They really are grateful. It's without our elderly people that we wouldn't even be here. They've taken care of us in the past, and now they need us. It's just the right thing to do."
