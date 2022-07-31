Compass Academy Network held its fourth graduation ceremony Friday at Thomas Jefferson Independent Day School in Joplin.
The free four-week enrichment program is designed to help middle school students maintain learning skills and to prevent summer learning loss. Students took classes in a variety of areas, including English, civics, art, personal development and teambuilding, studied logical decision making and worked on math skills.
Math is one of the subjects susceptible to summer learning loss, according to the Early Childhood Longitudinal Study conducted by the National Center for Education Statistics.
Benjamin Rogers, an incoming freshman at Galena (Kansas) High School, said the program helped change the way he thought about school, including “How (much) more creative I can be with stuff and be better at stuff then I know I am or think I am."
Rogers said he is going to apply lessons he learned to note taking and paying attention to become a better student.
The students explored literature through storytelling, poetry and creative writing. They studied civics by leaning what it means to be an engaged citizen, discussed historical issues and current events that affect society today and created a classroom constitution. The art program gave students the opportunity to express their creativity and the personal development curriculum presented the students with finding their “why” as well as pushing boundaries within themselves.
In his opening remarks, Clayton Carnahan, director and teacher of the personal development class, told parents, “We spent this month learning how to challenge ourselves.
“One thing that really stands out to me about Compass is our intentional building of community and to allow kids to try new things with different subjects that they might have not otherwise had a growth mindset about, and to really let them challenge themselves,” he said.
Challenging students to approach learning with a new mindset and to create a desire in them for learning was a theme Carnahan stressed.
Asked what he hoped students would get out of the program, Carnahan said: “Hopefully, the spark of learning, and to go into the next school year with an enriched confidence in themselves.”
Accompanying the teachers were several college students called peer helpers. They were there to serve as role models and to foster the bond among the younger students.
Maddie Owen, one of the peer helpers, is attending Pittsburg State University.
“The idea of community … that’s one thing that we really like to focus on. I heard them all over the place say to each other, 'Wolf pack.' Anytime they walked to and from classes, they reminded each other … and just that sense of being a community, in the sense of teamwork,” Owen said.
The nonprofit Compass Academy Network was founded by Debra and David Humphreys of Joplin.
“One reason that we’re here together is that people need to be, we’re designed to be a part of a community,” Carnahan told students in his closing remarks. “We excel more rapidly when we do something together. … Please continue to play in your work and be happy to be uncomfortable being comfortable.”
