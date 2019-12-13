VINITA, Okla. — Defense attorney Gretchen Mosley told a jury Friday that she and her co-counsel have spent the past year and a half futilely attempting to elicit from Ronald Busick what he knows about the Freeman-Bible murders and the fate of Lauria Bible and Ashley Freeman.
"And he cannot tell a coherent story," Mosely summed up during opening statements the first day of Busick's competency trial in Craig County District Court.
She said video of the interrogation of their client back at the time of his arrest in April 2018 and the filing of murder, kidnapping and arson charges on the 68-year-old suspect shows that almost from the start investigators have dangled the possibility of immunity from prosecution before him if he'd reveal what he may know about what happened to the two 16-year-old girls and where their remains might be in the cold case that dates back to December 1999.
"He couldn't do it that day, and he hasn't been able to do it all along," Mosely told jurors.
Busick is the lone surviving member of a trio of suspects in the 20-year-old murders. The other two — Warren "Phil" Welch and David Pennington — died without ever having been charged.
Mosely and her co-counsel have encouraged their client time and time again "to get out from under" the cloud of suspicion hanging over him and use what he knows as a bargaining chip to avoid prosecution, even suggesting: "You'll probably get to go home."
"And he can't do it (tell them what happened to the girls)," Mosely said.
His attorneys just "can't get him to participate in his defense in a rational way," she said. He will tell them one thing one week and not remember that he told them that the next week. He cannot remember the name of one of his attorneys or even that he is his attorney, she said. And he frequently displays errant perceptions about his relationships with others, she said.
He'll talk to his attorneys about his allergy medication and how he misses his dog but show no concern or interest whatsoever in the four murder charges he is facing, Mosely said.
A jury of three men and three women was seated to hear the competency issue Friday — along with two female alternates — after five hours of voir dire before Special Judge Jacqueline Stout. A defendant has a right in Oklahoma to have either a judge or jury decide a mental competency issue. The burden of proof is on the defense to show that he is not competent to assist in his own defense.
The defense maintains that Busick is not, primarily because of a gunshot wound to the head that he suffered in 1978. Fragments of the .22-caliber round remain in his brain to this day, Mosely told the jury.
The traumatic brain injury causes him to "hyperfocus on whatever stimuli is in the moment" and not recognize "the gravity of what's happening to him," Mosely said. Consequently, he "can't make decisions" about his own defense and "can't give the story that's needed to litigate the case one way or another," she said.
"I would point out that 1978 is decades before the crimes Mr. Busick is accused of," District Attorney Matt Ballard said during his opening statement.
The defendant lived independently for 41 years following that injury, he said. The problem is that he learned over the 20 years since the Freeman-Bible murders "that keeping his mouth shut has kept him out of prison," Ballard told jurors.
"It's not that he can't provide the information (the victims' families need for closure)," Ballard said. "It's that he won't provide it."
He told the jury that the state will call two experts who contend that he is competent. One of them was chosen by the state. But the other is a presumably independent expert appointed by the court, he said. While the defense has its own expert who'll contend that he is not competent, all the experts expected to testify at the trial agree on a couple of matters, Ballard said.
"(Busick) knows what he's on trial for," Ballard said. "He knows who his attorneys are."
Busick can articulate the pluses and minuses of any plea deals offered him, he said. Can he also appreciate the nature of the charges against him and rationally assist his attorneys in his own defense? Ballard asked the jury rhetorically.
"From both the state's and the court's experts, the answer is a resounding, 'Yes,'" Ballard told them.
The defense's expert witness was the lone witness to testify the first day of the trial, which will resume at 9 a.m. Wednesday at the courthouse in Vinita.
Dr. Gilbert Martinez, a neuropsychologist from San Antonio, testified that he believes the gunshot injury has affected the "executive functioning" of Busick's brain in a manner that would affect his ability to testify on his own behalf and to make rational decisions about his defense and in any plea bargaining.
Martinez conducted a neuropsychological evaluation of Busick, including a review of his medical and psychological records as well as administering of almost seven hours of psychological tests and interviews of the defendant. He noted that a CT scan following the gunshot injury showed significant softening of the frontal region of Busick's brain, that he has been diagnosed in the past with both cognitive and personality disorders, and that he tested at an extremely low score for cognitive processing.
Ballard asked Martinez if he was aware that during the 41 years since that injury, Busick dated women and even had a common law wife at one point, and Martinez acknowledged that he was aware of that. He also acknowledged on cross-examination that he does not personally meet the standard in Texas to testify as an expert on a defendant's mental competency because he lacks training in forensic psychology and that he did not administer to Busick what is deemed the standardized test for competency.
But Mosely pointed out in her examination of Martinez that as a neuropsychologist he has knowledge of mental deficits that cannot be detected by the standardized tests for competency that psychologists routinely administer.
Detecting bias
As might be expected, attorneys encountered a good deal of knowledge about the Freeman-Bible murder case among prospective jurors Friday, along with several potentially biased perspectives.
A woman who acknowledged having gone to school with members of the missing girls' families was excused for cause. Another woman, who has followed the case closely and confessed to having great sympathy for the mother of Lauria Bible because she has a daughter herself, said she could not help but feel Ronald Busick had something to do with the crime and consequently might not be able to be fair and impartial on the competency issue. She also was excused.
But a third woman, who acknowledged having followed the case closely with her husband who knows Lauria Bible's father, said she felt she could be fair and impartial on the issue and was seated on the jury.
