CARTHAGE, Mo. — The expansion of the Jasper County Jail in Carthage, approved by voters in 2019 as part of a sales tax extension to fund a number of county projects, is on schedule for completion in February, according to Sheriff Randee Kaiser.
“We anticipate that we’ll be pretty much done with all of the project as a whole, completely done by the middle of February,” Kaiser said. “We’re going to be scheduling a big grand opening and we’ll have it opened up to do a little open house so the community can come in and check it out before we put prisoners in it.”
A lot just east of the existing jail was used for the expansion construction. The main construction project left to finish is remodeling of the existing visiting area into offices for private meetings between inmates and their attorneys as well as an interview room and an office for the person in charge of the sex-offender registry.
Kaiser said remodeling the visitors space will help solve one of the jail’s biggest problems.
“One of the biggest shortcomings we have in our current facility is we only have one attorney visitation room,” Kaiser said. “It’s really going to give us a lot of ease of use because the visitation rooms are non-contact visitation rooms so that makes it a lot easier on our staff. It cuts down on manpower, with contact visitation there’s a lot of requirements on searching people and things like that. This is going to be nice. It’s going to be a big improvement.”
Crossland Construction is the project contractor for the $12.5 million expansion.
The expansion will provide space for programs to improve inmate health and add programs to try to help people in jail now stay out of jail in the future.
“We have all kinds of different programs we’re planning to implement with the idea that folks are sitting in the county jail waiting for their court date and doing nothing; playing checkers, cards, whatever,” Kaiser said at the September 2020 groundbreaking. “Why not engage them with some treatment options during that time in an effort to rehabilitate and take care of that problem.”
On Thursday, Kaiser said there will be more discussions among the jail staff and officials on how to use the additional space.
“We’ll talk a little more about what the programming looks like and how it’s a one-of-a-kind facility in the state of Missouri for what we offer here,” Kaiser said.
The expansion will increase jail capacity from 183 inmates to 318, considerably more than the 283 inmates officials expected to house in the initial planning.
“We were able to move some walls and change some spaces right as we were finishing the architectural drawings to give us more bed space,” Kaiser said on Thursday. “It gives us a lot of cushion. We don’t anticipate we’ll be up to that number any time soon. It gives us that room for growth and hopefully it provides us with a comfortable cushion for a while.”
Kaiser also said the project is within its anticipated $12.5 million budget.
“We’re right on target,” Kaiser said. “Of course, we always plan for contingencies and that inevitably happens with a project this size, but the budget is right where it’s supposed to be.”
