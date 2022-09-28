NEOSHO, Mo. — When work to remove a drowning hazard on Shoal Creek is done, officials with the city of Neosho look forward to a resurgence of activity at one of its parks.
Since 2019, the city has been working with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and Missouri Department of Conservation to fill in a low-head dam on the creek and replace it with rapids. In addition to removing the drowning hazard, the project will allow for native species to migrate back upstream.
Projected to be finished in about 30 days, the Neosho City Council on Tuesday met in a special session to authorize money for expanded dredging at the site. The council approved an additional $22,000 for Granger Dirtworks to complete additional work outside of a project originally bid at $474,292.
City Manager David Kennedy said the extra work involves removing additional debris and sediment that is outside the span of the original bid. Work on the project has gone "extremely well," Kennedy said, with workers being able to accomplish additional goals.
"Throughout the process, we have went a lot further than the original excavation area," Kennedy said. "Since we had the equipment and personnel on-site and the project has come so far, we made the decision to approve an amendment to that agreement and allow dredging to continue."
After pursuing and securing grant money for the project, the city in 2022 began construction — the original contract with Granger was approved in June. Kennedy said that the work is about 85% complete.
Once the work is finished, it will open up a hopeful new era for the Lime Kiln area, he said, with planning for a reopening ceremony underway.
"Once this is done, we'd like to expand on what the city is going to do out here," Kennedy said. " A lot of different entities got involved; this wasn't just a Neosho project. But it is going to change the whole dynamic down there."
Located north of Neosho off of Lime Kiln Drive, the low-head dam at Lime Kiln Park has earned a deadly reputation.
Low-head dams have been flagged as particularly dangerous by both engineers and paddlers. When water levels increase after rainy periods, the water flowing over the top of the dam creates a vortex on the downstream side that is difficult to escape, making rescue attempts almost impossible.
The dam at Lime Kiln has been cited in the deaths of five people since 2015. In May 2021, 12-year-old Kaylin Brown was lost to the waters, with her body being discovered more than 3 miles downstream four days later. Taylor Hicks, 34, died of injuries sustained while trying to rescue Brown.
To fix the hazard, workers are filling in the downstream side with a rocky slope that creates a series of moderate rapids that extend for about 220 feet.
The project also calls for removing debris and sediment on the upstream side of the dam. Kennedy said this portion of the project works toward an additional goal of cleaning the water intake structure of the dam.
The original contract called for about 97 cubic yards of sludge to be removed. Workers have removed about 80 so far. Tuesday's change order would allow for the removal of another 100 cubic yards, effectively removing a small island that exists at the site and increasing the dam's holding capacity.
When the project is completed, Kennedy said, the city can work on adding some features that help families enjoy the park again. "We are looking to really promote that park and give the community another location for fishing or swimming.
"That work is going to open up the area for the whole community."
