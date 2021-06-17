DUENWEG, Mo. — A popular hip-hop act is making its way Saturday to Joplin.
Tech N9ne — otherwise known as Kansas City native Aaron Dontez Yates — will headline an 8:30 p.m. concert at the ETG (Elevate the Game) Sports & Entertainment complex, 1107 N. Prosperity Ave.
The complex, recently renovated and under new ownership, previously was known throughout the region as the Four Seasons Sports Complex. The 27-acre complex offers 22,000 square feet of indoor space, either for sports or concerts.
In less than two decades, Tech N9ne has earned three gold records, sold over 2 million albums and made appearances on Forbes magazine’s “Hip-Hop Cash Kings” list because of his signature speed-rap “chopper” style of singing. His rapping was likened to the rapid-firing Tec-9 pistol, hence the stage name. Over the years, Tech N9ne has collaborated with artists from various genres, such as Slipknot, Boyz II Men and Eminem.
Special guests performing onstage will include King Iso, Joey Cool and Jehry Robinson.
The most recent performance by a mainstream hip-hop artist in Joplin was in 2014, when Snoop Dogg appeared at Memorial Hall. The Grammy-winning rap group Bone Thugs-N-Harmony performed at the same venue in 2006.
Saturday's concert is open to those 18 and older due to mature content. A parking lot party with live music, food trucks and drink bar will open at 4 p.m.
Tickets are $35; $40 the day of the performance; VIP Pit seating has been sold out. Tickets can be purchased at the gate or by going online to www.etgsports.com.
