A plan to waive some concurrent enrollment tuition fees at Missouri Southern State University aims to provide equity for first-generation and low-income students, university officials said Thursday.
The initiative will waive the $50-per-credit-hour fee for concurrently enrolled high school students who are eligible for free or reduced-rate lunches through their school system, according to an outline of the program that was presented Thursday to the university's Board of Governors. Up to six credit hours per semester per eligible student will be available for tuition waivers.
A majority of students entering high school say they want to attend college, but many first-generation and low-income students are burdened by the tuition required to allow them to take Missouri Southern courses for credit during high school, said Brett Meeker, director of concurrent enrollment.
"We want students to feel 'On the Move' upward toward better things," she said, referencing the formal name of the initiative. "It's moving toward equity in concurrent enrollment."
By waiving tuition for eligible students, Missouri Southern hopes to eliminate disparities among schools, the poorer and smaller of which may not be able to hire the types of faculty members required to teach dual credit classes, Meeker said. Offering a program such as On the Move will provide the same access to college-level courses to all high school students who meet the academic criteria to enroll, regardless of which school district they attend — or even which state they live in.
"We're trying to erase all of those issues," she said.
The initiative is an effective way not only to recruit students to Missouri Southern but also to improve the education base of the state's future employees and leaders, said Paula Carson, provost and vice president for academic affairs.
"We believe it's the good and right thing to do for the citizens of Missouri," she said. "If we can work with the high schools to show students who perhaps have never in their wildest imagination thought that they would go to or succeed in college ... and increase that self-efficacy, we feel like in the long term we're doing a really good job with the social and economic development of the state."
Head start on college
The initiative will remove a barrier that might stand in the way of a student being able to take a college-level class, said Steve Gilbreth, principal of Joplin High School. Students who take dual credit classes in high school also get a taste of the rigor of college, and they can get ahead on that coursework while taking advantage of the minimal costs afforded to them, he said.
"The great thing is there are kids who graduate from JHS who can start at Missouri Southern and they can be a junior" because of the number of dual credit classes they've taken, he said. "That's a fair amount of money to (be saved) over time."
Sara Danner, a concurrent enrollment student at Joplin High School, said she likely will graduate from high school with two years' worth of college under her belt thanks to dual credit classes.
"I know for my family, it's sometimes hard to pay for all the college classes I take, and so with this new program, it's going to help us get a few of those classes out of the way so I have a better way to go into college whenever I graduate from high school," she said in a video interview provided by Missouri Southern. "I think the On the Move program is going to help a lot of kids out."
Meeker said more than 470 high school students were taking concurrent enrollment classes through Missouri Southern as of Thursday. Of that number, approximately 60 are eligible to qualify for tuition waivers, she said.
Members of the governing board noted that number could grow as students who might otherwise dismiss concurrent enrollment because of the cost learn about the program.
The concurrent enrollment tuition rate is $50 per credit hour. In-state undergraduate tuition is $242.96 per credit hour, although that rate also includes a variety of student fees.
Background
Concurrent enrollment encompasses both dual credit, in which students take classes for college credit primarily at their high school, and dual enrollment, in which high school students take classes online or at the college.
