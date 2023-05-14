Work is expected to begin soon on the historic building at the southeast corner of Fourth Street and Virginia Avenue in Joplin.
“This is our first,” said Jennifer Longnecker, recently offering a tour inside the cavernous two-story building that is to be turned into eight condominiums, each a minimum of 2,000 square feet, plus parking.
There also will be two other smaller units that will be short-term rentals. Jeff Neal and Neal Group Construction will do the renovation work.
“Joplin has some hidden gems,” Longnecker said. “The Neal Group is one of those.”
She estimated work, which will start within 30 days, could take 12 months, and will also include rooftop space for outdoor use by residents.
“People like ownership,” Longnecker, a former commercial lender, said when asked about the decision to put in condos as opposed to lofts that are rented. Currently, only the nearby R&S building offers condos in downtown Joplin; the rest of the living units are rentals.
Lori Haun, executive director of the Downtown Joplin Alliance, said there are about 350 units downtown now, and another 200 planned in places as the Olivia Apartments, the former Downtown Y, the former Pearl Brothers building, and more. She said the occupancy rate downtown is around 90% for living spaces. She said there are also about 500 businesses downtown employing 5,000 people.
Longnecker said the building is 28,000 square feet, and includes a car elevator from its former days as a car dealership for the now defunct Paige-Detroit Motorcar Co., a maker of luxury automobiles that went out of business in the late 1920s.
The building is on the National Register of Historic Places as part of a historic downtown district, Longnecker said, and it’s one of the oldest buildings downtown.
It began life as the Southern Livery Co., owned by Frank Hollcroft, in 1900, offering services to travelers who arrived in Joplin via railroads or streetcars and who needed a horse or buggy, or for those who rode or came by buggy into town. In June 1901, a fire broke out in the east side of the stable, the Globe reported.
“Foreman William Trantham and his stable force worked like beavers in getting out the valuable horses in the stable, and there were scores of willing volunteers to aid them, but the fire spread with such incredible rapidity that 23 head of valuable horses had to be left to their fate. Nine of these were the property of Mr. Hollcroft, and the others were boarders’ horses. All the carriages and harnesses were lost.”
It nearly spread to the nearby Keystone Hotel.
“Scorching, blistering flames leaped from the huge volume of black smoke from the burning hay and attacked the residence of Mr. Hollcroft immediately south and east of the Keystone Hotel across the street, where the cooks were busily engaged in preparing supper,” according to the Globe report. “The frightened help were speedily driven from the kitchen against which the (fire) department threw a great volume of water, and as soon as the Keystone fire brigade got the hose apparatus connected, they rendered effectual aid in saving the structure, which at one time appeared doomed.”
Hollcroft had the stables rebuilt, this time out of brick. The stables continued to handle horses and carriages through the next 15 years.
By 1916, with the emergence of the automobile, new owners, W.H. Stalter and A.L. Stalter, of Carterville, and Charles F. Langston, of Joplin, decided to form the Southern Auto Co. and remodel the stables into a modern two-story garage, according to Globe reports. It was the dealer for Paige cars and served as the district headquarters for four counties. The headquarters and a display room and offices were on the first floor, a repair shop was on the second floor.
It later was used as a downtown parking garage and also by Hertz Rental Car company, but it has been unused commercially for several years.
