By John Hacker
Ed Emery, a candidate for the U.S. House of Representatives and former state senator and representative from Lamar, died on Friday at a Columbia hospital after collapsing after giving a speech on Tuesday in Moberly.
Emery, 71, served eight years in the Missouri House and eight years in the Missouri Senate between 2003 to 2021, representing Barton County and the surrounding area.
State Sen. Bill White, R-Joplin, said Emery’s death was a shock and that he will be missed.
“As the chairman of his Committee on Government Accountability the two years that we overlapped up there, that statesman component showed through,” White said. “He was very quiet, not really emotional, he didn’t get upset. He was always very much in control of himself. He was just the classic kind of statesman, he would argue his point very quietly without a lot of emotions but he tolerated differences of opinion. He defended himself but he wasn’t defensive.”
Collapsed on campaign
Emery’s campaign said in a release it put out on Facebook on Thursday that Emery “was speaking at an event hosted by the Randolph County Republican Women in Moberly on Tuesday evening, Aug. 3, when he collapsed from a heart episode and was transported to the hospital.”
“Emery’s wife, Rebecca, who is with him, appreciates all the well-wishes she has received and is grateful for your continued prayers for her husband’s recovery,” the release said.
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson announced on Twitter on Saturday morning that Emery had died.
“We served together in both the house and senate, and Ed leaves a enduring legacy in public service — he will be missed,” Parson said in the tweet. “Teresa and I are praying for peace and comfort for his wife Rebecca and their family.”
Rep. Vicki Hartzler, 4th District U.S. House member, said on her Facebook page she was saddened to learn of Emery’s death.
“Ed was a true patriot, a man of God, and a leader,” Hartzler said. “His love of this country and its founding principles was inspiring and needed in a world straying from those foundational truths. His faith and family were always foremost in his life. Ed will be missed but his legacy lives on in his family and the work he championed.”
Nick Myers, a Joplin area CPA and chairman of the Missouri Republican Party and Newton County Republican Central Committee, said Emery was faithful to Republican principles, and his death will have an impact on that 4th Congressional District race in 2022.
“Ed would have had name ID in part of that district,” Myers said. “His entire Senate district was in the 4th Congressional District, so he would have great name ID in the 31st Senatorial District. I would say it will definitely have an impact, but it is early and who knows who all will end up in these races because filing doesn’t happen until late February in 2022.”
Big loss
Mike Kelley, former state representative from Lamar and current chief of staff for Missouri Sen. Bill White, said he knew Emery before he got into politics 11 years ago.
“I knew him going back to my time when I worked for McDonalds,” Kelley said. “He was part of a program called Character First that Jerry Marti (former owner of the McDonalds franchise in Lamar) put on that taught character skills to employees. It was their choice to attend the meetings, but if they attended, they were paid. Each month, Ed would go over a character quality that could be seen in employees, and I think it motivated Jerry’s crew, I think it motivated people that worked for him and it was a program he felt was worth spending a lot of money on.”
Kelley said he saw Emery at a gathering in Lamar less than 24 hours before he collapsed.
“The Community Betterment did their (Missouri bicentennial) time capsule that evening I was with Ed because he and I both serve on the extension council,” Kelley said. “You once again saw his heart for being a servant. and less than 24 hours later he has a heart attack, and I don’t believe ever regained consciousness. He seemed so healthy, which also puts into perspective that life is short and you can never take a day for granted. and I don’t believe that he did. I think he used every day he had on this earth to do the work he was sent here to do.”
State Rep. Ann Kelley, R-Lamar, said Emery was “a true example of what Christianity means.”
“As a legislator, Ed’s door was always open,” Ann Kelley said. “He was always willing to discuss policy and discuss legislation. We didn’t always see eye to eye on legislation or on policy issues, however I knew where he stood on, for example, education. and he knew where I stood, and we accepted our differences. We would have our battles, but at the end, we knew where each other stood, and that’s why he’s such a good statesman.”
