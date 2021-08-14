Here's a look at how area members of Congress voted over the previous week.
After this week's votes, the Senate is scheduled to be in recess until September. The House had already gone into recess. There were no key votes in the House this week.
Senate votes
• Appeals court judge: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Eunice C. Lee to serve as a judge on the U.S. Second Circuit Court of Appeals. Lee has been a criminal public defense lawyer, in New York City and in the federal government, since 1998, as well as a law professor at New York University from 2003 to 2019. A supporter, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said Lee "will bring dynamism, brilliance and a real diversity of experience to courts in New York."
The vote, on Aug. 7, was 50 yeas to 47 nays. NAYS: Roy Blunt, R-MO; Jerry Moran, R-KS; Josh Hawley, R-MO; Jim Inhofe, R-OK; James Lankford, R-OK; Roger Marshall, R-KS.
• Budgeting and infrastructure: The Senate has agreed to a motion to waive budgetary points of order against the substitute amendment to the Invest in America Act (H.R. 3684). A motion opponent, Sen. James Lankford, R-Okla., said $250 billion of the amendment's roughly $1 trillion of spending was not paid for, and therefore should be eliminated.
The vote, on Aug. 8, was 64 yeas to 33 nays. YEAS: Blunt, R-MO. NAYS: Moran, R-KS; Hawley, R-MO; Inhofe, R-OK; Lankford, R-OK; Marshall, R-KS.
• Infrastructure spending: The Senate has passed a substitute amendment sponsored by Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., to the Invest in America Act (H.R. 3684), that would authorize $1.2 trillion of spending on various forms of infrastructure, including highways, mass transit, railroads, shipping and broadband internet. A supporter, Sen. Roger Wicker, R-Miss., said "the investments in this legislation will generate a stronger economy and larger sums of revenue." An opponent, Sen. Mike Braun, R-Ind., cited concerns about the level of debt incurred by the legislation, and resulting inflationary pressures.
The vote, on Aug. 8, was 69 yeas to 28 nays. YEAS: Blunt, R-MO. NAYS: Moran, R-KS; Hawley, R-MO; Inhofe, R-OK; Lankford, R-OK; Marshall, R-KS.
• Transportation: The Senate has passed the Invest in America Act (H.R. 3684), sponsored by Rep. Peter A. DeFazio, D-Ore., to authorize through fiscal 2026 surface transportation programs, including highways, mass transit and rail, and set out fiscal 2022 spending levels on those programs. A supporter, Sen. Maria Cantwell, D-Wash., said the spending would help ensure that products quickly reach their customers, improving U.S. competitiveness against other nations.
The vote, on Aug. 10, was 69 yeas to 30 nays. YEAS: Blunt, R-MO. NAYS: Moran, R-KS; Hawley, R-MO; Inhofe, R-OK; Lankford, R-OK; Marshall, R-KS.
• Green New Deal: The Senate has passed an amendment sponsored by Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., to the 2022 budget bill (S. Con. Res. 14), that would bar enactment of the Green New Deal, a proposal for large-scale changes to energy consumption in the U.S. that would generally shift the country away from the use of fossil fuel resources. Barrasso said the Green New Deal "would worsen already high inflation. It will drive a stake through the economy and eventually bankrupt the nation."
The vote, on Aug. 10, was unanimous with 99 yeas. YEAS: Blunt, R-MO; Moran, R-KS; Hawley, R-MO; Inhofe, R-OK; Lankford, R-OK; Marshall, R-KS.
• Climate efforts: The Senate has passed an amendment sponsored by Sen. Tom Carper, D-Del., to the 2022 budget bill (S. Con. Res. 14), to establish a fund for addressing climate change by cutting greenhouse gas emissions and reducing fossil fuel use. Carper said: "We are in a code red situation. This is all hands on deck when it comes to the climate crisis." An opponent, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., said: "We can protect the environment without punishing the economy, and this bill and amendment fail that test."
The vote, on Aug. 10, was 51 yeas to 48 nays. NAYS: Blunt, R-MO; Moran, R-KS; Hawley, R-MO; Inhofe, R-OK; Lankford, R-OK; Marshall, R-KS.
• Family businesses and taxes: The Senate has passed an amendment sponsored by Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., to the 2022 budget bill (S. Con. Res. 14). The amendment would provide for stable tax regimes regarding cross-generational transfer of business and farm ownerships, including the step-up in cost basis for inheritances. Thune said changing tax policy by imposing capital gains taxes on the increased value of inherited land would "hit generationally owned enterprises hard, particularly in rural communities. And it could force families to sell off part of the farm or business just to pay the new tax."
The vote, on Aug. 10, was unanimous with 99 yeas. YEAS: Blunt, R-MO; Moran, R-KS; Hawley, R-MO; Inhofe, R-OK; Lankford, R-OK; Marshall, R-KS.
• Financial account reporting: The Senate has passed an amendment sponsored by Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., to the 2022 budget bill (S. Con. Res. 14), that would establish requirements for the tax reporting of large financial account balances to the IRS. Wyden said tax avoiders would "have a much tougher time if the Congress requires that financial institutions take practical and reasonable steps to require that financial institutions report on financial accounts." An opponent, Sen. Mike Crapo, R-Idaho, said the requirement would authorize the IRS to arbitrarily determine what qualifies as a large account balance, and violate privacy rights by requiring the disclosure of such balances to the agency.
The vote, on Aug. 10, was 50 yeas to 49 nays. NAYS: Blunt, R-MO; Moran, R-KS; Hawley, R-MO; Inhofe, R-OK; Lankford, R-OK; Marshall, R-KS.
• Fracking oil wells: The Senate has passed an amendment sponsored by Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D., to the 2022 budget bill (S. Con. Res. 14), that would bar new regulations that ban hydraulic fracturing (fracking) of oil and natural gas wells. Cramer said a fracking ban "would raise Americans' cost of living, weaken our national security, and, of course, actually enhance greenhouse gas emissions." An amendment opponent, Sen. Bernie Sanders, ID-Vt., said: "We have got to move away from fossil fuel. We have got to end fracking."
The vote, on Aug. 10, was 57 yeas to 42 nays. YEAS: Blunt, R-MO; Moran, R-KS; Hawley, R-MO; Inhofe, R-OK; Lankford, R-OK; Marshall, R-KS.
• School and lockdowns: The Senate has rejected an amendment sponsored by Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., to the 2022 budget bill (S. Con. Res. 14), that would have stipulated that public schools should be open throughout the 2021-22 school year. Scott said the amendment was necessary because "thanks to labor union bosses and their unneeded and damaging school shutdowns, kids have been kept out of school, and many — far too many — have suffered psychologically." An opponent, Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., said "in addition to ensuring in-person learning, we need to encourage adherence to public health guidance, especially as this delta variant is surging."
The vote, on Aug. 10, was 49 yeas to 50 nays. YEAS: Blunt, R-MO; Moran, R-KS; Hawley, R-MO; Inhofe, R-OK; Lankford, R-OK; Marshall, R-KS.
