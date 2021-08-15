Here's a look at how area members of Congress voted over the previous week.
After this week's votes, the Senate is scheduled to be in recess until September. The House had already gone into recess. There were no key votes in the House this week.
Senate votes
• Power plants: The Senate has passed an amendment sponsored by Sen. John Boozman, R-Ark., to the 2022 budget bill (S. Con. Res. 14), that would bar the Agriculture Department from banning loans to build or maintain fossil fuel-burning electric power plants. Boozman said the amendment "ensures that rural Americans continue to have accessible, affordable, reliable energy to power their farms, their businesses and broadband networks." An opponent, Sen. Debbie Stabenow, D-Mich., said a ban would curtail the Agriculture Department's "ability to support a transition to clean fuel economies."
The vote, on Aug. 10, was 53 yeas to 46 nays. YEAS: Roy Blunt, R-Mo.; Jerry Moran, R-Kan.; Josh Hawley, R-Mo.; Jim Inhofe, R-Okla.; James Lankford, R-Okla.; Roger Marshall, R-Kan.
• Electric vehicle tax credits: The Senate has passed an amendment sponsored by Sen. Deb Fischer, R-Neb., to the 2022 budget bill (S. Con. Res. 14), that would adopt means tests for electric vehicle tax credits, including a maximum vehicle value of $40,000 and a maximum individual income of $100,000. Fischer said: "There is nothing wrong with the well-off buying fancy cars. I just don't think America's hard-earned taxpayer dollars should help to pay for it." An opponent, Sen. Debbie Stabenow, D-Mich., said that without means tests on tax credits, "we eliminate more carbon pollution when people who drive trucks and SUVs choose all-electric vehicles like the great ones that are now coming out into the marketplace."
The vote, on Aug. 10, was 51 yeas to 48 nays. YEAS: Blunt, R-Mo.; Moran, R-Kan.; Hawley, R-Mo.; Inhofe, R-Okla.; Lankford, R-Okla.; Marshall, R-Kan.
• Terrorist groups: The Senate has passed an amendment sponsored by Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., to the 2022 budget bill (S. Con. Res. 14), that would prevent funding of terrorist organizations, including Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad. Scott called the amendment "a commonsense way to protect American tax dollars, stand with our great ally Israel and to continue our fight against the evils of Hamas terrorism."
The vote, on Aug. 10, was unanimous with 99 yeas. YEAS: Blunt, R-Mo.; Moran, R-Kan.; Hawley, R-Mo.; Inhofe, R-Okla.; Lankford, R-Okla.; Marshall, R-Kan.
• Critical race theory: The Senate has passed an amendment sponsored by Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., to the 2022 budget bill (S. Con. Res. 14), that would bar federal funding for the teaching of critical race theory in schools. Cotton said the funding ban "will ensure that federal funds are not used to indoctrinate kids as young as pre-K to hate America. Our future depends on the next generation of kids loving America and loving each other as fellow citizens, no matter their race." An opponent, Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., said: "There are several longstanding provisions in federal education law that prohibit the federal government from mandating or directing school curriculum."
The vote, on Aug. 11, was 50 yeas to 49 nays. YEAS: Blunt, R-Mo.; Moran, R-Kan.; Hawley, R-Mo.; Inhofe, R-Okla.; Lankford, R-Okla.; Marshall, R-Kan.
• Power generation: The Senate has passed an amendment sponsored by Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D., to the 2022 budget bill (S. Con. Res. 14), that would provide for federal government promotion of the expansion of baseload electric power generation, including fossil fuel-based and nuclear power plants. Hoeven said: "Instead of new taxes or the Green New Deal, we should be expanding access to power generation from resources available 24/7, regardless of weather conditions." An opponent, Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, D-R.I., said: "There is no reason whatsoever to put another thumb on the scales for this already heavily subsidized industry when most of these blackouts and brownouts are driven by extreme weather caused by the climate change from their pollution."
The vote, on Aug. 11, was 52 yeas to 47 nays. YEAS: Blunt, R-Mo.; Moran, R-Kan.; Hawley, R-Mo.; Inhofe, R-Okla.; Lankford, R-Okla.; Marshall, R-Kan.
• Illegal immigration: The Senate has passed an amendment sponsored by Sen. Bill Hagerty, R-Tenn., to the 2022 budget bill (S. Con. Res. 14), that would provide for ensuring that the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency has adequate resources to deport criminal illegal aliens who have been convicted of crimes committed in the U.S. Hagerty said deportations of criminal illegal aliens have declined by about 75% so far in 2021, and more funding would help reverse that decline. An opponent, Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., said deporting every illegal alien who has committed a crime "would divert ICE from focusing its resources on the truly serious public safety and national security threats."
The vote, on Aug. 11, was 53 yeas to 46 nays. YEAS: Blunt, R-Mo.; Moran, R-Kan.; Hawley, R-Mo.; Inhofe, R-Okla.; Lankford, R-Okla.; Marshall, R-Kan.
• 2022 budget: The Senate has passed the 2022 budget bill (S. Con. Res. 14), sponsored by Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., to set out the federal government's fiscal 2022 budget and establish proposed budgetary levels for fiscal 2023 through 2031. Sanders said the bill "is going to provide the long-awaited-for help that working parents all over this country desperately need, and when we do that, we will substantially reduce childhood poverty in America." An opponent, Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., criticized provisions increasing corporate tax rates and cutting taxes for the wealthy, and called the bill "the first step toward a massive and permanent expansion of government that would be paid for on the backs of ordinary Americans."
The vote, on Aug. 11, was 50 yeas to 49 nays. NAYS: Blunt, R-Mo.; Moran, R-Kan; Hawley, R-Mo.; Inhofe, R-Okla.; Lankford, R-Okla.; Marshall, R-Kan.
• Voters and elections: The Senate has discharged from the Senate Rules Committee the For the People Act (S. 1), sponsored by Sen. Jeff Merkley, D-Ore. The bill would make numerous changes to voter registration and election practices in the 50 states, and establish certain ethics requirements for federal government workers, including politicians and judges. A supporter, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said the bill was necessary because "reactionary Republican legislatures are making it harder for poorer, younger and non-white Americans to vote, while at the same time making it easier for partisan actors to steal an election." An opponent, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., called the bill "an absurd and clumsy effort by one political party to literally rewrite the ground rules of our democracy to try to advantage them and disadvantage the other side."
The vote to discharge, on Aug. 11, was 50 yeas to 49 nays. NAYS: Blunt, R-Mo.; Moran, R-Kan.; Hawley, R-Mo.; Inhofe, R-Okla.; Lankford, R-Okla.; Marshall, R-Kan.
