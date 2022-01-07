Here's a look at how area members of Congress voted over the previous week.
There were no key votes in the House this week.
Senate votes
• Handling war, conflicts: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Anne Witkowsky to serve as the State Department's assistant secretary for conflict and stabilization operations. Witkowsky has been a senior official at the Defense Department and State Department, and most recently was co-director of the private Task Force on U.S. Strategy to Support Democracy and Counter Authoritarianism.
The vote, on Jan. 5, was 61 yeas to 26 nays. YEAS: Roy Blunt, R-MO. NAYS: Jerry Moran, R-KS; Josh Hawley, R-MO; James Lankford, R-OK; Roger Marshall, R-KS. NOT VOTING: Jim Inhofe, R-OK.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.