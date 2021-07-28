Here’s a look at how area members of Congress voted over the previous week.
House votes
• Regulating PFAS chemicals: The House has passed the PFAS Action Act (H.R. 2467), sponsored by Rep. Debbie Dingell, D-Mich., to designate perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances as hazardous substances, with associated stricter regulatory control. PFAS chemicals are synthetic chemicals used in various products, frequently as a coating to repel water and other liquids. Dingell said the PFAS class of chemicals “is extremely persistent in the environment and has long been linked with adverse health effects, including cancer.” An opponent, Rep. Dan Crenshaw, R-Texas, said that if the bill became law, “a police department that purchases one of the most popular bulletproof vests to protect its officers against rising crime would now be subject to environmental lawsuits.”
The vote, on July 21, was 241 yeas to 183 nays. NAYS: Billy Long, R-Mo. (7th); Markwayne Mullin, R-Okla. (2nd); Vicky Hartzler, R-Mo. (4th); Jake LaTurner, R-Kan. (2nd).
• Afghan immigration: The House has passed the Averting Loss of Life and Injury by Expediting SIVs Act (H.R. 3985), sponsored by Rep. Jason Crow, D-Colo., to offer an additional 8,000 special immigrant visas to Afghan nationals who have worked for the U.S. government during the war in Afghanistan. Crow said: “If we turn our back on the Afghans who served with us for the last two decades, it is going to be awfully hard to find future friends.”
The vote, on July 22, was 407 yeas to 16 nays. YEAS: Long, R-Mo. (7th); Mullin, R-Okla. (2nd); Hartzler, R-Mo. (4th); LaTurner, R-Kan. (2nd).
Senate votes
• Labor relations: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Jennifer Abruzzo to serve as general counsel at the National Labor Relations Board for a four-year term. A supporter, Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., said Abruzzo “will protect workers’ rights and make sure their voices are heard if we are serious about building back a stronger, fairer economy.” An opponent, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., criticized President Joe Biden’s firing of the incumbent general counsel just after being inaugurated, and said confirming Abruzzo would support the elevation of “partisan loyalty” above the traditional independent status of the board.
The vote, on July 21, was 51 yeas to 50 nays, with Vice President Kamala Harris casting a 51st yea vote. NAYS: Roy Blunt, R-Mo.; Jerry Moran, R-Kan.; Josh Hawley, R-Mo.; James Inhofe, R-Okla.; James Lankford, R-Okla.; Roger Marshall, R-Kan.
• Arms control: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Bonnie Jenkins to serve as the State Department’s undersecretary for arms control and international security. During the Obama administration, Jenkins was an ambassador for threat reduction programs at State; previously, she was a Ford Foundation official and a Navy officer. A supporter, Sen. Robert Menendez, D-N.J., said Jenkins “has consistently empowered voices rarely heard in national security debates, providing a different but important perspective on how the United States should tackle the threats we confront.”
The vote, on July 21, was 52 yeas to 48 nays. NAYS: Blunt, R-Mo.; Moran, R-Kan.; Hawley, R-Mo.; Inhofe, R-Okla.; Lankford, R-Okla.; Marshall, R-Kan.
• Transportation spending: The Senate has rejected a cloture motion to end debate on a motion to consider the Invest in America Act (H.R. 3684), sponsored by Rep. Peter A. DeFazio, D-Ore. The bill would authorize through fiscal 2026 $715 billion of spending on drinking water and wastewater programs and various Transportation Department programs, including new mass transit and climate change programs at the agency.
The vote to end debate, on July 21, was 49 yeas to 51 nays. NAYS: Blunt, R-Mo.; Moran, R-Kan.; Hawley, R-Mo.; Inhofe, R-Okla.; Lankford, R-Okla.; Marshall, R-Kan.
• Nuclear weapons: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Jill Hruby to serve as the Energy Department’s undersecretary for nuclear security. Hruby has been a research scientist and then a director at Energy’s Sandia National Laboratories since 1983, at sites in California and New Mexico.
The vote, on July 22, was 79 yeas to 16 nays. YEAS: Blunt, R-Mo.; Inhofe, R-Okla. NAYS: Hawley, R-Mo.; Lankford, R-Okla.; Marshall, R-Kan. NOT VOTING: Moran, R-Kan.
