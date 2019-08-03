U.S. Rep. Chris Smith has introduced a bill named in honor of Braeden Bradforth, a college football player from Smith’s district who died a year ago from exertional heat stroke after participating in a college football practice at Garden City (Kansas) Community College.
Smith, R-New Jersey, announced Friday that the proposed legislation, Braeden’s Commission — Protect our Athletes from Exertional Heat Stroke, HR 4145, would “establish a commission to conduct a study on exertional heat stroke among student athletes at educational institutions across the country to study the best practices for prevention, recognition and treatment of exertional heat stroke, and develop recommendations for the purpose of reducing fatalities from exertional heat stroke among student athletes.”
“Death from exertional heat stroke is preventable,” Smith said at a memorial held in New Jersey on Thursday, the one-year anniversary of Bradforth’s death. “When any athlete suffers from it, well-researched protocols exist that require prompt action to mitigate its impact, including death.”
He also noted, citing the National Center for Catastrophic Sport Injury, that since 1995 there have been 64 exertional heat stroke deaths just among football players.
At the time of his death, Bradforth, 19, of Neptune, New Jersey, was a football player at Garden City, coached by Jeff Sims, who has since been hired by Missouri Southern State University to lead its football program.
At the MIAA football media day on Wednesday in Kansas City, Sims told the Globe, “Nothing we did at football practice was the cause (of Bradforth’s death).”
Bradforth collapsed on the Garden City campus less than an hour after a conditioning session the evening of Aug. 1, 2018 — one day after he arrived at the college to continue his football career. Bradforth was pronounced dead soon after being transported to a Garden City hospital.
In late November, an autopsy concluded Bradforth, a 300-pound lineman, died of exertional heat stroke.
Bradforth’s mother, Joanne Atkins-Ingram, and her attorney, Jill Greene, have been trying to get more information about what happened.
“Based on all of the facts we’ve gathered since the day my son died, I believe his death was absolutely preventable,” Atkins-Ingram said in an interview with the Globe this spring.
Smith has played a hand in assisting Bradforth’s mother and her attorney in their search for more information about the night Bradforth died. In April, all 12 New Jersey members of the U.S. House of Representatives, including Smith, called on Garden City Community College President Ryan Ruda to conduct an outside investigation.
Smith wrote in a letter to Ruda in late March: “To this day, Braeden’s family has many unanswered questions. We hope that you agree that an independent investigation ... is necessary and warranted.”
By May, after much public criticism, the community college’s board of trustees authorized the school to spend up to $100,000 on an outside investigation. The college had already released a summary of its findings from an internal review that was completed in May.
The report noted Bradforth had participated in a second workout on the day he died, beginning at 7 p.m. It consisted of 36 50-yard sprints, with 30 seconds of rest between each sprint.
“They were provided water,” the report states.
It notes that the temperature was 84 degrees that evening at practice and that more than a dozen coaches and trainers were on-hand at the time, and that ice towels, an ice chest, water and Gatorade were plentiful. It also notes that no one reported Bradforth showing any signs of problems during the practice or heard him complaining about the drills.
The report states:
“Practice ended at approximately 9:05 p.m., and a team meeting was held immediately following in the Academic Building’s lecture hall on the campus. ... Coach Caleb Young reported that he was trying to get the last three or four players to gather their things quickly to get back to campus for the meeting. Coach Young stated that as they were walking from the football field, he noticed Braeden stumbled a little trying to speed up before regaining his balance. Coach Young responded to him by saying, ‘Hey, you’re good. Let’s go,’ to which Braeden responded back, ‘Yeah, I’m good. I’m good.’
“Braeden started walking in the direction of the dorms, and Coach Young asked him if he was quitting. Braeden did not respond with words but rather shook his head, in what appeared to Coach Young as disappointment, and Braeden continued to walk away. Coach Young reported to the team meeting at approximately 9:15 p.m. and informed Braeden’s position coach that he had apparently quit the team and walked to the dorms. Coach Young reported that the team meeting was about 20 minutes long, after which Coach Sims dismissed the team to their rooms for the night. A few minutes later, an athlete reported that there was a football player passed out outside.”
Young responded and then called Sims, who instructed him to call the head trainer, TJ Horton, who had just left the campus. Sims also called Horton, who returned to the scene and began an assessment. It is not clear from the report if Sims also went to Bradforth’s assistance.
Emergency responders were called at 10 p.m.; Bradforth was pronounced dead not long afterward.
The attorney for the Bradforth family, as well as Smith, have characterized the college’s internal review as inadequate.
Smith also noted that the college’s report that water was provided is inconsistent with some media reports that indicate water may have been withheld from players. Globe attempts to reach Garden City players who were there that day and talk to them on the record about the practice have not been successful.
