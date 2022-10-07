Today in the Globe newsroom we got excited about a new entertainment venue.
Officials with Connect2Culture are planning a big event on Nov. 12 to open the Harry M. Cornell Arts and Entertainment Complex.
We'll have more about this story in the weekend edition of the Globe and online at joplinglobe.com. We'll also feature stories about:
- An update on a case involving the murder of Sarah Pasco.
- Thomas Jefferson Independent Day School celebrating 30 years.
- A theater group mourning the death of a longtime volunteer.
We hope you have a relaxing weekend.
